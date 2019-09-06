Fever-Liberty, Box

INDIANA (100)

Burke 1-5 2-4 6, Dupree 6-11 5-6 22, McCowan 5-14 4-7 17, T.Mitchell 5-11 4-4 19, Wheeler 2-7 0-0 6, Achonwa 0-0 2-2 2, K.Mitchell 9-17 1-2 23, Laney 2-3 1-3 5, Mavunga 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 19-28 100.

NEW YORK (91)

Charles 10-24 1-1 21, Hartley 3-7 1-1 8, Nurse 3-6 0-0 9, Wright 1-4 0-1 2, Zahui B 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 5-9 0-0 11, Boyd 4-7 0-0 9, Gray 3-4 0-0 6, Johannes 5-11 4-5 16, Raincock-Ekunwe 0-1 1-2 1, Xu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-76 7-10 91.

Indiana 15 29 32 24—100 New York 18 28 31 14— 91

3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-18 (K.Mitchell 3-8, Wheeler 2-5, Burke 1-2, T.Mitchell 1-3), New York 8-22 (Nurse 3-6, Johannes 2-6, Boyd 1-1, Hartley 1-3, Allen 1-4, Charles 0-1, Zahui B 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 37 (McCowan 13), New York 39 (Charles 11). Assists_Indiana 22 (Wheeler 6), New York 25 (Boyd, Johannes 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, New York 29. Technicals_Indiana coach Pokey Chatman. A_2,301 (5,000).

