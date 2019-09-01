Listen Live Sports

Fever-Lynx, Box

September 1, 2019 9:01 pm
 
INDIANA (73)

Burke 4-10 1-1 9, Dupree 9-13 0-0 18, McCowan 5-8 2-4 12, T.Mitchell 6-14 2-3 14, Wheeler 0-1 0-0 0, K.Mitchell 3-9 1-1 9, Laney 4-5 2-2 11, Mavunga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 8-11 73.

MINNESOTA (81)

Augustus 4-8 0-0 8, Collier 4-9 5-6 15, Dantas 3-7 0-0 6, Fowles 5-8 0-0 10, Sims 7-17 3-4 17, Brown 2-8 4-4 10, Carleton 0-1 0-0 0, Fagbenle 3-3 3-3 9, Robinson 3-7 0-0 6, Talbot 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 15-17 81.

Indiana 23 18 18 14—73
Minnesota 20 18 23 20—81

3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-11 (K.Mitchell 2-5, Laney 1-1, T.Mitchell 0-2, Burke 0-3), Minnesota 4-17 (Collier 2-4, Brown 2-7, Sims 0-1, Carleton 0-1, Augustus 0-1, Talbot 0-1, Dantas 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 28 (McCowan 11), Minnesota 34 (Collier 10). Assists_Indiana 19 (T.Mitchell 6), Minnesota 21 (Sims, Fowles, Augustus 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 15, Minnesota 12. Technicals_McCowan, Sims. A_8,833 (19,356).

