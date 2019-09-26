Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FIFA explains why Egypt’s votes for Salah did not count

September 26, 2019 8:36 am
 
1 min read
Share       

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has explained why votes from Egypt for national star Mohamed Salah did not count in its Best Player ballot where the Liverpool forward placed fourth.

The Egypt soccer federation questioned why ballot papers on behalf of its national team coach and captain were not included in a FIFA document published after Monday’s ceremony. Lionel Messi won for a sixth time.

Signatures on Egypt’s ballots “were in capital letters and thus seemed not valid (not authentic),” FIFA said Thursday in a statement

FIFA added that “voting forms were also not signed by the (federation) general secretary which is mandatory.”

Advertisement

FIFA noted its voting office is monitored by independent auditors, and confirmed Egypt was first contacted for confirmation of the ballots then “received two reminders to submit the properly signed voting forms on Aug. 19.”

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Egyptian federation was in turmoil in July and August after its leadership resigned due to the national team’s Round of 16 exit at the African Cup of Nations it hosted.

Later in August, FIFA sent an emergency management team to run the Egypt federation.

With other questions about the integrity of some votes, FIFA said it had also cross-checked ballot papers submitted by Nicaragua and Sudan and they were “signed and confirmed with the official stamp” of the soccer federations. The votes submitted were also correctly stated on the FIFA document collating voting preferences.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches