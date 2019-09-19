FIFA men’s world rankings list for September

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA rankings for September (last rankings in parentheses):
1. Belgium (1)
2. France (3)
3. Brazil (2)
4. England (4)
5. Portugal (6)
6. Uruguay (5)
7. Spain (9)
8. Croatia (7)
9. Colombia (8)
10. Argentina (10)
11. Switzerland (11)
12. Mexico (12)
13. Netherlands (16)
14. Denmark (13)
15. Italy (16)
16. Germany (15)
17. Chile (14)
18. Sweden (18)
19. Peru (19)
20. Senegal (20)
Also:
21. United States (22).
