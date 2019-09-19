FIFA men’s world rankings list for September

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA rankings for September (last rankings in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1)

2. France (3)

3. Brazil (2)

4. England (4)

5. Portugal (6)

6. Uruguay (5)

7. Spain (9)

8. Croatia (7)

9. Colombia (8)

10. Argentina (10)

11. Switzerland (11)

12. Mexico (12)

13. Netherlands (16)

14. Denmark (13)

15. Italy (16)

16. Germany (15)

17. Chile (14)

18. Sweden (18)

19. Peru (19)

20. Senegal (20)

Also:

21. United States (22).

