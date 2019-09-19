Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FIFA men’s world rankings list for September

September 19, 2019 6:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA rankings for September (last rankings in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1)

2. France (3)

3. Brazil (2)

Advertisement

4. England (4)

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

5. Portugal (6)

6. Uruguay (5)

7. Spain (9)

8. Croatia (7)

9. Colombia (8)

10. Argentina (10)

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

11. Switzerland (11)

12. Mexico (12)

13. Netherlands (16)

14. Denmark (13)

15. Italy (16)

16. Germany (15)

17. Chile (14)

18. Sweden (18)

19. Peru (19)

20. Senegal (20)

Also:

21. United States (22).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year