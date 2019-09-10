Fight Schedule

Sept. 13

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev, 12, for the interim WBC World lightweight title; Michael Hunter vs. Sergey Kuzmin, 10, for Hunter’s WBA Inter-Continetal heavyweight title.

Sept. 14

At London, Sunny Edwards vs. Hugo Rosendo Guarneros, 12, for Edwards IBF International super flyweight title; Brad Foster vs. Lucien Reid, 12, for Foster’s British super bantamweight title; Dec Spelman vs. Shakan Pitters, 10, for Spelman’s BBBofC English light heavyweight title; Zak Chelli vs. Kody Davies, 10, light heavyweights.

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin, 12, heavyweights; Emanuel Navarrete vs. Juan Miguel Elorde, 12, for Navarrete’s WBO junior featherweight title; Jose Pedraza vs. Jose Zepeda, 10, junior welterweights; Isaac Lowe vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez, 10, featherweights; Felix Valera vs Vyacheslav Shabranskyy, 10, light heavyweights.

At Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif., Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey, 12, for Munguia’s WBO World super weltereight title; Ryan Garcia vs. Avery Sparrow, 10, lightweights.

Sept. 20

At La Hacienda Event Center, Midland, Texas (SHO), Ruben Villa vs. Enrique Vivas, 10, for Villa’s WBO International featherweight title; Michael Dutchover vs. Thomas Mattice, 10, lightweights.

Sept. 21

At Rabobank Theater, Bakersfield, Calif. (FS1), Jeison Rosario vs. Bakhram Murtazaliev, 12, super welterweights; Peter Quillin vs. Alfredo Angulo, 12, super middleweights; Chris Colbert vs. Miguel Beltran Jr., 10, featherweights; Thomas Dulorme vs. Terrel Williams, 10, welterweights; Jesus Ramos vs. Rickey Edwards, 10, super lightweights.

Sept. 28

At Staples Center, Los Angeles (PPV), Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter, 12, for Spence’s IBF/WBC World welterweight titles; Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez, 12, for Dirrell’s WBC World super middleweight title; Mario Barrios vs. Batyr Akhmedov, 12, for the vacant WBA World super lightweight title; Josesito Lopez vs. John Molina Jr., 10, welterweights; Robert Guerrero vs. Jerry Thomas, 10, welterweights.

Oct. 1

At Osaka, Japan, Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Tetsuya Hisada, 12, for Kyoguchi’s WBA Super World light flyweight title.

Oct. 5

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Gennady Golovkin, 12, for the vacant IBF middleweight title.

Oct. 12

At Leeds, England, Josh Warrington vs. Sofiane Takoucht, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; Zelfa Barrett vs. Jordan McCorry, 12, for Barrett’s Commonwealth super featherweight title; Lyndon Arthur vs. Emmanuel Anim, 12, for the vacant Commonwealth light heavyweight title; Michael Ramabeletsa vs. Jack Bateson, 10, super bantamweights; Troy Williamson vs. Nav Mansouri, 10, super welterweights.

Oct. 19

At Charleroi, Belgium, Ryad Merhy vs. Imre Szello, 12, for Merhy’s interim WBA World cruiserweight title; Mikalai Vesialou vs. Abdul Khattab, 12, for Vesialou’s WBA Continental middleweight title.

Oct. 25

At TBA, South Africa, Chayaphon Moonsri vs. Simpiwe Konkco, 12, for Moonsri’s WBC World/IBO minimumweight titles.

Oct. 26

At O2 Arena, London, Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis, 12, for Taylor’s IBF/WBA Super World/WBC Diamond super lightweight titles; Dereck Chisora vs. Joseph Parker, 12, heavyweights; Ricky Burns vs. Lee Selby, 12, lightweights; Yves Ngabu vs. Lawrence Okolie, 12, cruiserweights; James Tennyson vs. Craig Evans, 10, lightweights.

Nov. 2

At Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif. (ESPN), Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa, 12, for Berchelt’s WBC World super featherweight title.

Nov. 7

At Saitama, Japan, Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire, 12, for Inoue’s IBF and Donaire’s WBA bantamweight titles (World Boxing Super Series final); Nordine Oubaali vs. Takuma Inoue, 12, for Oubaali’s WBC World bantamweight title.

Dec. 7

At Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua, 12, for Ruiz’s IBF/WBA Super World/WBO/IBO heavyweight titles.

