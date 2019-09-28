Fight Schedule

Sept. 28

At Staples Center, Los Angeles (PPV), Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter, 12, for Spence’s IBF/WBC World welterweight titles; Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez, 12, for Dirrell’s WBC World super middleweight title; Mario Barrios vs. Batyr Akhmedov, 12, for the vacant WBA World super lightweight title; Josesito Lopez vs. John Molina Jr., 10, welterweights; Robert Guerrero vs. Jerry Thomas, 10, welterweights.

Oct. 1

At Osaka, Japan, Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Tetsuya Hisada, 12, for Kyoguchi’s WBA Super World light flyweight title.

Oct. 5

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Gennady Golovkin, 12, for the vacant IBF middleweight title; Ivan Baranchyk vs. Gabriel Bracero, 10, super lightweights; Israil Madrimov vs. Alejandro Barrera, 10, super welterweights; Ali Akhmedov vs. Andrew Hernandez, 10, super middleweights.

At Dort Federal Event Center, Flint, Mich. (SHO), Jaron Ennis vs. Demian Daniel Fernandez, 10, welterweights; Jermaine Franklin vs. Pavel Sour, 10, heavyweights; Ja’Rico O’Quinn vs. James Smith, 10, super flyweights.

Oct. 12

At First Direct Arena, Leeds, England, Josh Warrington vs. Sofiane Takoucht, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; Zelfa Barrett vs. Jordan McCorry, 12, for Barrett’s Commonwealth super featherweight title; Lyndon Arthur vs. Emmanuel Anim, 12, for the vacant Commonwealth light heavyweight title; Michael Ramabeletsa vs. Jack Bateson, 10, super bantamweights; Troy Williamson vs. Nav Mansouri, 10, super welterweights.

At Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong, 12, heavyweights; Charles Conwell vs. Patrick Day, 10, super welterweights; Josh Hernandez vs. Giovanni Mioletti, 10, super featherweights.

Oct. 18

At Liacouras Center, Philadelphia (ESPN), Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Artur Beterbiev, 12, for Gvozdyk’s WBC and Beterbiev’s IBF light heavyweights; Luis Collazo vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, 10, welterweights; Michael Seals vs. Elio Heraldo Trosch, 10, light heavyweights.

Oct. 19

At Charleroi, Belgium, Ryad Merhy vs. Imre Szello, 12, for Merhy’s interim WBA World cruiserweight title; Mikalai Vesialou vs. Abdul Khattab, 12, for Vesialou’s WBA Continental middleweight title.

Oct. 25

At TBA, South Africa, Chayaphon Moonsri vs. Simpiwe Konkco, 12, for Moonsri’s WBC World/IBO minimumweight titles.

Oct. 26

At O2 Arena, London, Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis, 12, for Taylor’s IBF/WBA Super World/WBC Diamond super lightweight titles; Dereck Chisora vs. Joseph Parker, 12, heavyweights; Ricky Burns vs. Lee Selby, 12, lightweights; Yves Ngabu vs. Lawrence Okolie, 12, for Ngabu’s European cruiserweight title; James Tennyson vs. Craig Evans, 10, lightweights.

At Santander Arena, Reading, Pa. (SHO), Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha, 12, super welterweights; Robert Easter Jr. vs. Adrian Granados, 10, super lightweights; Rau’shee Warren vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12, bantamweights.

At Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Reno, Nev., Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez, 12, for the vacant WBO featherweight title; Josh Greer vs. Antonio Nieves, 10, bantamweights; Albert Bell vs. Frank De Alba, 10, super featherweights; Jason Sanchez vs. Adeilson Dos Santos, 10, featherweights; Andy Vences vs. Mark Bernaldez, 10, super featherweights.

Nov. 2

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (FS1), Brian Castano vs. Wale Omotoso, 10, super welterweights; Javier Fortuna vs. Jesus Cuellar, 10, super featherweights.

At Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif. (ESPN), Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa, 12, for Berchelt’s WBC World super featherweight title; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez, 12, for Ancajas’ IBF super flyweight title; Javier Molina vs. Hiroki Okada, 10, junior welterweights.

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno, 10, lightweights.

Nov. 7

At Saitama, Japan, Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire, 12, for Inoue’s IBF and Donaire’s WBA bantamweight titles (World Boxing Super Series final); Nordine Oubaali vs. Takuma Inoue, 12, for Oubaali’s WBC World bantamweight title.

Dec. 7

At Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua, 12, for Ruiz’s IBF/WBA Super World/WBO/IBO heavyweight titles.

