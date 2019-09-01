Listen Live Sports

Fine leads North Texas past Abilene Christian 51-31

September 1, 2019 12:00 am
 
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Mason Fine threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns to lead North Texas past Abilene Christian 51-31 in a season opener on Saturday night.

Rico Bussey Jr. had four receptions for 156 yards and a score and Jason Pirtle caught three touchdowns and had 88 yards receiving. DeAndre Torrey ran for 95 yards on 11 carries.

North Texas scored 31-unanswered points in the first half with Fine connecting with Pirtle on TD throws of 32, 17 and 12 yards. Ethan Mooney’s 29-yard field goal made it 31-0 with 2:45 left in the half. After an Abilene Christian touchdown with 1:01 to go, Deion Hair-Griffin returned the kickoff 96 yards for another Mean Green score, stretching it to 38-7.

In the final minute of the half, Abilene Christian QB Luke Anthony moved the Wildcats 49 yards in eight plays, setting up a Blair Zepeda 43-yard field goal to close to 38-10 at halftime.

The Wildcats outscored North Texas 21-13 in the second half but the Mean Green held on for the win.

Anthony finished with 273 yards and a touchdown passing for the Wildcats. Tracy James ran for 106 yards and two scores.

