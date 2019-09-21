Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Lineup

|After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
|At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|Monterey, California
|Lap length: 2.238 miles
|(Car number in parentheses)
1. (88) Colton Herta, Dallara-, 114.867.
2. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 114.797.
3. (27) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 114.752.
4. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 114.003.
5. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 113.796.
6. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 113.698.
7. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 114.105.
8. (15) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 114.071.
9. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 113.971.
10. (59) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 113.916.
11. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-, 113.210.
12. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-, 111.261.
13. (25) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 113.831.
14. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-, 114.176.
15. (21) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 113.752.
16. (30) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 113.733.
17. (26) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 113.731.
18. (20) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 113.507.
19. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 113.461.
20. (23) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 113.498.
21. (14) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 113.085.
22. (98) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 113.392.
23. (4) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 112.654.
24. (60) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 113.045.
