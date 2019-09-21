Listen Live Sports

Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Lineup

September 21, 2019 9:03 pm
 
After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Monterey, California
Lap length: 2.238 miles
(Car number in parentheses)

1. (88) Colton Herta, Dallara-, 114.867.

2. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 114.797.

3. (27) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 114.752.

4. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 114.003.

5. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 113.796.

6. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 113.698.

7. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 114.105.

8. (15) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 114.071.

9. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 113.971.

10. (59) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 113.916.

11. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-, 113.210.

12. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-, 111.261.

13. (25) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 113.831.

14. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-, 114.176.

15. (21) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 113.752.

16. (30) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 113.733.

17. (26) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 113.731.

18. (20) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 113.507.

19. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 113.461.

20. (23) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 113.498.

21. (14) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 113.085.

22. (98) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 113.392.

23. (4) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 112.654.

24. (60) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 113.045.

