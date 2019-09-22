Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Results

Sunday At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, California Lap length: 2.238 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Colton Herta, Honda-, 90 laps, Running

2. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running

3. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 90 laps, Running

4. (6) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running

5. (14) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 90 laps, Running

6. (3) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 90 laps, Running

7. (19) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 90 laps, Running

8. (4) Josef Newgarden, -Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running

9. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 90 laps, Running

10. (9) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 90 laps, Running

11. (11) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 90 laps, Running

12. (8) Graham Rahal, Honda, 90 laps, Running

13. (10) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running

14. (22) Marco Andretti, Honda, 90 laps, Running

15. (20) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running

16. (21) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running

17. (23) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running

18. (17) Zach Veach, Honda, 90 laps, Running

19. (24) Jack Harvey, Honda, 90 laps, Running

20. (15) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 89 laps, Running

21. (16) Takuma Sato, Honda, 89 laps, Running

22. (13) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 89 laps, Running

23. (18) Ed Jones, Honda, 51 laps, Mechanical

24. (12) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 48 laps, Contact

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.057 mph.

Time of Race: 01:53:56.9845.

Margin of Victory: 0.5878 of a second.

Cautions: 1 for 3 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Herta 1-17, Power 18, Herta 19-38, Power 39-40, Herta 41-63, Pagenaud 64, Power 65-67, Herta 68-90.

Points: Herta 104, Power 81, Dixon 70, Pagenaud 65, Rosenqvist 60, Rossi 56, Bourdais 52, Newgarden 48, Hinchcliffe 44, Hunter-Reay 40, Ericsson 38, Rahal 36, Chilton 34, Andretti 32, Kimball 30, Kanaan 28, Leist 26, Veach 24, Harvey 22, Pigot 20, Sato 18, Daly 16, Jones 14, Ferrucci 12.

