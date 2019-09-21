Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fisher leads Tennessee Tech past Western Illinois, 38-24

September 21, 2019 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Bailey Fisher threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more as Tennessee Tech built a big lead and cruised past Western Illinois, 38-24 in a nonconference game Saturday night.

Fisher hit Darrius Stafford with a 31-yard scoring pass in the first quarter and Tavin Kilpatrick from 17-yards out in the second as the Golden Eagles built a 14-3 halftime lead. Fisher then ran 6 yards for a score to open the third quarter and a yard out early in the fourth to put Tennessee Tech (3-1) up 31-10.

After Western Illinois’ Kevin Johnson threw two touchdown passes in less than a minute to get with one score, Fisher scampered 26 yards with 4:47 left to put the game out of reach.

Fisher was 23-of-37 passing for 314 yards, but was picked off twice. He ran for 90 yards on 13 carries.

Advertisement

Johnson was 10 of 14 for 159 yards passing for Western Illinois (0-4), connecting on three touchdowns with two interceptions.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson