Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flames-Jets Sum

September 22, 2019 11:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Calgary 0 0 1—1
Winnipeg 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Roslovic (Little, Poolman), 0:50.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Calgary, Ruzicka (Quine, Czarnik), 6:00 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler (Bitetto, Scheifele), 9:43. 4, Winnipeg, Luoto (Stanley, Griffith), 10:55. 5, Winnipeg, Ehlers (Wheeler, Scheifele), 18:24.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-10-3_23. Winnipeg 11-7-11_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 3.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 0-0-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 0-0-0 (23-22).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:18.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress