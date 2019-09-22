Flames-Jets Sums

Calgary 0 0 1—1 Winnipeg 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Roslovic 1 (Little, Poolman), 0:50. Penalties_Pelletier, CGY, (hooking), 4:00.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Green, WPG, (delay of game), 5:13; Mangiapane, CGY, (tripping), 7:08; Robinson, CGY, (high sticking), 16:38.

Third Period_2, Calgary, Ruzicka 1 (Quine, Czarnik), 6:00 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 1 (Scheifele, Bitetto), 9:43. 4, Winnipeg, Luoto 1 (Stanley, Griffith), 10:55. 5, Winnipeg, Ehlers 1 (Wheeler, Scheifele), 18:24. Penalties_Kulikov, WPG, (boarding), 5:38.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-10-4_24. Winnipeg 11-7-11_29.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 0-1-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 1-0-0 (23-22).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:18.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Steve Miller.

