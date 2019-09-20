Flames-Oilers Sum

|Calgary
|2
|0
|0—2
|Edmonton
|1
|2
|3—6
First Period_1, Edmonton, Chiasson 1 (Larsson, Cave), 2:44. 2, Calgary, Bennett 1 (Backlund, Stone), 7:01. 3, Calgary, Lomberg 1 (Rinaldo, Kylington), 13:30.
Second Period_4, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 1, 14:59 (sh). 5, Edmonton, Nygard 1 (Draisaitl, Nurse), 17:09.
Third Period_6, Edmonton, Kassian 1 (Bear, Gagner), 4:26 (pp). 7, Edmonton, Draisaitl 1 (Bear, Gagner), 10:10. 8, Edmonton, Gagner 1 (Nurse, Kassian), 19:56.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-8-3_20. Edmonton 6-9-14_29.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Edmonton 1 of 1.
Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 0-0-0 (8 shots-7 saves), Gillies 0-1-0 (21-16). Edmonton, Koskinen 1-0-0 (20-18).
A_17,592 (18,641). T_2:21.
Referees_Mitch Dunning, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kiel Murchison.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.