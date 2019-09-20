Flames-Oilers Sums

Calgary 2 0 0—2 Edmonton 1 2 3—6

First Period_1, Edmonton, Chiasson 1 (Larsson, Cave), 2:44. 2, Calgary, Bennett 1 (Backlund, Stone), 7:01. 3, Calgary, Lomberg 1 (Rinaldo, Kylington), 13:30. Penalties_Chiasson, EDM, (high sticking), 14:15.

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 1, 14:59 (sh). 5, Edmonton, Nygard 1 (Draisaitl, Nurse), 17:09. Penalties_Nygard, EDM, (delay of game), 9:53; Sheahan, EDM, (delay of game), 10:25; Draisaitl, EDM, (holding), 14:17.

Third Period_6, Edmonton, Kassian 1 (Bear, Gagner), 4:26 (pp). 7, Edmonton, Draisaitl 1 (Bear, Gagner), 10:10. 8, Edmonton, Gagner 1 (Nurse, Kassian), 19:56. Penalties_Hamonic, CGY, (interference), 2:59.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-8-3_20. Edmonton 6-9-14_29.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Edmonton 1 of 1.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 0-0-0 (8 shots-7 saves), Gillies 0-1-0 (21-16). Edmonton, Koskinen 1-0-0 (20-18).

A_17,592 (18,641). T_2:21.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kiel Murchison.

