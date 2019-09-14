Listen Live Sports

Florida QB Feleipe Franks leaves game with right leg injury

September 14, 2019 9:51 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has been carted off the field with a right leg injury late in the third quarter of the No. 9 Gators’ Southeastern Conference game against Kentucky on Saturday night.

Franks was scrambling before being stopped for no gain by the Wildcats’ Calvin Taylor on a fourth-and-1 play at the Kentucky 38. Team medical personnel came on the field and soon placed an inflatable cast under Franks’ right leg before the junior was placed on a cart and taken off for observation. Franks completed 12 of 17 passes for 174 yards and a 15-yard touchdown before the injury.

Florida players swarmed around Franks on the cart to offer support before he was taken away to applause from a sold-out crowd at Kroger Field.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

