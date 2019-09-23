Flyers-Bruins Sums

Philadelphia 1 0 2 0—3 Boston 1 1 1 1—4

First Period_1, Boston, Lauko 1 (Didier, Backes), 9:32. 2, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (van Riemsdyk), 12:44. Penalties_Philadelphia bench, served by van Riemsdyk (delay of game), 3:21; Twarynski, PHI, (high sticking), 5:01.

Second Period_3, Boston, Marchand 1 (Pastrnak), 1:03. Penalties_None.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Twarynski 1 (Stewart, Laughton), 4:42. 5, Philadelphia, Bunnaman 1, 6:46 (pp). 6, Boston, Wagner 1 (Backes, Kuraly), 18:14. Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (holding), 6:00.

Overtime_7, Boston, DeBrusk 1 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 2:35 (pp). Penalties_Hayes, PHI, (holding), 1:12.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-10-14-2_33. Boston 10-5-5-2_22.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 1; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 0-0-1 (22 shots-18 saves). Boston, Vladar 1-0-0 (16-14), Rask 0-0-0 (17-16).

A_17,565 (17,565). Referees_Dan Kelly, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Daisy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.