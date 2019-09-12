Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former Anderlecht executive arrested in fraud case

September 12, 2019 5:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police have arrested former Anderlecht executive Herman Van Holsbeeck as part of a money laundering and corruption investigation in soccer.

The prosecutor’s office in Brussels says an arrest was made Thursday following raids earlier this week in Monaco, Belgium and London that led to the arrest of Christophe Henrotay, one of the most influential Belgian agents working with international players. Henrotay’s assistant was also arrested.

A former professional player, Van Holsbeeck worked with Anderlecht from 2003-18.

Prosecutors said the wave of arrests is linked to searches that took place in April when Belgian police probed the offices of Anderlecht and the Belgian soccer association. Investigators are looking into alleged money-laundering operations and corruption involving the transfer of players.

Advertisement

This case is not related to the massive corruption scandal that engulfed Belgian soccer last year when authorities carried out 57 police raids in the country and around Europe in a probe into financial fraud and match-fixing.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate