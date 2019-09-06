Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former NFL player Still focused on fight against cancer

September 6, 2019 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Tampa Bay tackle Donovan Smith is among 14 NFL players who have dedicated their statistics this NFL season as a fundraiser for the Still Strong Foundation.

Former NFL player Devon Still founded the organization after his daughter Leah was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

Fans can pledge a dollar amount toward each player’s selected stat to help raise money through pledgeit.org for the foundation. Still retired to help Leah battle stage 4 neuroblastoma. She is now in remission.

Proceeds will support local families at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement

The participating players include Smith (rushing touchdowns), New England safety Duron Harmon (interceptions), Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (rushing touchdowns or 100-plus yards rushing games) and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (receptions).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot