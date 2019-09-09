Listen Live Sports

Formula One Points Leaders

September 9, 2019 2:00 pm
 
Through Sept. 8

1. Lewis Hamilton, 284.

2. Valtteri Bottas, 221.

3. Max Verstappen, 185.

4. Charles Leclerc, 182.

5. Sebastian Vettel, 169.

6. Pierre Gasly, 65.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 58.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, 34.

9. Alexander Albon, 34.

10. Daniil Kvyat, 33.

11. Nico Hulkenberg, 31.

12. Kimi Raikkonen, 31.

13. Sergio Perez, 27.

14. Lando Norris, 25.

15. Lance Stroll, 19.

16. Kevin Magnussen, 18.

17. Romain Grosjean, 8.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 3.

19. Robert Kubica, 1.

20. George Russell, 0.

