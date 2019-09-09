Formula One Points Leaders

Through Sept. 8

1. Lewis Hamilton, 284.

2. Valtteri Bottas, 221.

3. Max Verstappen, 185.

Advertisement

4. Charles Leclerc, 182.

5. Sebastian Vettel, 169.

6. Pierre Gasly, 65.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 58.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, 34.

9. Alexander Albon, 34.

10. Daniil Kvyat, 33.

11. Nico Hulkenberg, 31.

12. Kimi Raikkonen, 31.

13. Sergio Perez, 27.

14. Lando Norris, 25.

15. Lance Stroll, 19.

16. Kevin Magnussen, 18.

17. Romain Grosjean, 8.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 3.

19. Robert Kubica, 1.

20. George Russell, 0.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.