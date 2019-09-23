Formula One Points Leaders

Through Sept. 22

1. Lewis Hamilton, 296.

2. Valtteri Bottas, 231.

3. Charles Leclerc, 200.

Advertisement

4. Max Verstappen, 200.

5. Sebastian Vettel, 194.

6. Pierre Gasly, 69.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 58.

8. Alexander Albon, 42.

9. Daniel Ricciardo, 34.

10. Daniil Kvyat, 33.

11. Nico Hulkenberg, 33.

12. Lando Norris, 31.

13. Kimi Raikkonen, 31.

14. Sergio Perez, 27.

15. Lance Stroll, 19.

16. Kevin Magnussen, 18.

17. Romain Grosjean, 8.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4.

19. Robert Kubica, 1.

20. George Russell, 0.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.