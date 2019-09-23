Formula One Points Leaders

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Through Sept. 22
1. Lewis Hamilton, 296.
2. Valtteri Bottas, 231.
3. Charles Leclerc, 200.
4. Max Verstappen, 200.
5. Sebastian Vettel, 194.
6. Pierre Gasly, 69.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 58.
8. Alexander Albon, 42.
9. Daniel Ricciardo, 34.
10. Daniil Kvyat, 33.
11. Nico Hulkenberg, 33.
12. Lando Norris, 31.
13. Kimi Raikkonen, 31.
14. Sergio Perez, 27.
15. Lance Stroll, 19.
16. Kevin Magnussen, 18.
17. Romain Grosjean, 8.
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4.
19. Robert Kubica, 1.
20. George Russell, 0.
