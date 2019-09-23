Listen Live Sports

Formula One Points Leaders

September 23, 2019 2:00 pm
 
Through Sept. 22

1. Lewis Hamilton, 296.

2. Valtteri Bottas, 231.

3. Charles Leclerc, 200.

4. Max Verstappen, 200.

5. Sebastian Vettel, 194.

6. Pierre Gasly, 69.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 58.

8. Alexander Albon, 42.

9. Daniel Ricciardo, 34.

10. Daniil Kvyat, 33.

11. Nico Hulkenberg, 33.

12. Lando Norris, 31.

13. Kimi Raikkonen, 31.

14. Sergio Perez, 27.

15. Lance Stroll, 19.

16. Kevin Magnussen, 18.

17. Romain Grosjean, 8.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4.

19. Robert Kubica, 1.

20. George Russell, 0.

