Formula One Schedule and standings

September 11, 2019
 
March 17 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (Valtteri Bottas)

March 31 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (Lewis Hamilton)

April 14 — Chinese Grand Prix, Beijing (Lewis Hamilton)

April 28 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (Valtteri Bottas)

May 12 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona (Lewis Hamilton)

May 26 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo (Lewis Hamilton)

June 9 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal (Lewis Hamilton)

June 23 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet (Lewis Hamilton)

June 30 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg (Max Verstappen)

July 14 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England (Lewis Hamilton)

July 28 — German Grand Prix, Hockenheim (Max Verstappen)

Aug. 4 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest (Lewis Hamilton)

Sept. 1 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps (Charles Leclerc)

Sept. 8 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza (Charles Leclerc)

Sept. 22 — Singapore Grand Prix

Sept. 29 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

Oct. 13 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

Oct. 27 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 3 — United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas

Nov. 17 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo

Dec. 1 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE

Points Leaders
Through Sept. 8

1. Lewis Hamilton, 284

2. Valtteri Bottas, 221

3. Max Verstappen, 185

4. Charles Leclerc, 182

5. Sebastian Vettel, 169

6. Pierre Gasly, 65

7. Carlos Sainz Jr., 58

8. Daniel Ricciardo, 34

9. Alexander Albon, 34

10. Daniil Kvyat, 33

11. Nico Hulkenberg, 31

12. Kimi Räikkönen, 31

13. Sergio Perez, 27

14. Lando Norris, 25

15. Lance Stroll, 19

16. Kevin Magnussen, 18

17. Romain Grosjean, 8

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 3

19. Robert Kubica, 1

