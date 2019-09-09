Formula One Schedule-Winners

March 17 — Australian Grand Prix (Valtteri Bottas)
March 31 — Bahrain Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)
April 14 — Chinese Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)
April 28 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Valtteri Bottas)
May 12 — Spanish Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)
May 26 — Monaco Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)
June 9 — Canadian Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)
June 23 — French Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)
June 30 — Austrian Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)
July 14 — British Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)
July 28 — German Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)
Aug. 4 — Malaysian Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)
Sept. 1 — Belgian Grand Prix (Charles Leclerc)
Sept. 8 — Italian Grand Prix (Charles Leclerc)
Sept. 22 — Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore City, .
Sept. 29 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi, .
Oct. 13 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, .
Oct. 27 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, .
Nov. 3 — US Grand Prix, Travis County, Texas.
Nov. 17 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, .
Dec. 1 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, .
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.