Formula One Schedule-Winners

March 17 — Australian Grand Prix (Valtteri Bottas)

March 31 — Bahrain Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

April 14 — Chinese Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

April 28 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Valtteri Bottas)

May 12 — Spanish Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

May 26 — Monaco Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

June 9 — Canadian Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

June 23 — French Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

June 30 — Austrian Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

July 14 — British Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

July 28 — German Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

Aug. 4 — Malaysian Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

Sept. 1 — Belgian Grand Prix (Charles Leclerc)

Sept. 8 — Italian Grand Prix (Charles Leclerc)

Sept. 22 — Singapore Grand Prix (Sebastian Vettel)

Sept. 29 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi, .

Oct. 13 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, .

Oct. 27 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, .

Nov. 3 — US Grand Prix, Travis County, Texas.

Nov. 17 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, .

Dec. 1 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, .

