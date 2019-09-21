Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

France center Fofana ruled out of Rugby World Cup

September 21, 2019 1:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — France center Wesley Fofana has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup because of a thigh injury.

Fofana sustained the injury in a warmup win over Italy last month.

The French Rugby Federation said 21-year-old Pierre-Louis Barassi will come into the squad as a replacement.

France began its Pool C campaign at the World Cup in Japan with a 23-21 win over Argentina on Saturday.

Advertisement

England, Tonga and the United States are the other teams in Pool C.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson