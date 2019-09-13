Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Freeman leaves Braves’ game against Nationals in 4th

September 13, 2019 8:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman left the Braves’ game against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning Friday night because of right elbow soreness.

The team said the move was precautionary.

Freeman’s spot in order did not come up in the top of the fourth. and Charlie Culberson replaced him at first base in the bottom of the inning. Freeman flied to right in the first and struck out swinging in the third against Max Scherzer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII