The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s College Football Schedule

September 7, 2019 1:12 am
 
EAST

Alvernia 20, Gallaudet 14

Becker 33, Anna Maria 19

California (Pa.) 59, St. Anselm 13

Delaware Valley 37, Kean 7

Endicott 55, Framingham St. 27

Nichols 37, Dean 12

Salisbury 63, Albright 28

Stevenson 34, Curry 0

WPI 51, Worcester St. 0

SOUTH

Millikin 27, Hope 21

Virginia 52, William & Mary 17

SOUTHWEST

Wake Forest 41, Rice 21

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 19, Sacramento St. 7

Boise St. 14, Marshall 7

Chapman 45, Pacific (Ore.) 14

