Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Curley 47, Annapolis Area Christian 15
Archbishop Spalding 56, Bishop Moore, Fla. 14
Avalon 38, Benedictine, Va. 13
Baltimore Poly 34, Francis Scott Key 31
Blake 35, Poolesville 19
Bowie 51, High Point 0
Calvert 35, Leonardtown 0
Catoctin 43, Boonsboro 36
Catonsville 32, Centennial 7
Chopticon 29, McDonough 14
Col. Richardson 30, Clear Spring 7
Concordia Prep 35, Saint Paul’s Boys 14
Delmar, Del. 35, St. Mary’s 28
Dulaney 32, Randallstown 24
Dundalk 34, Century 14
Edgewood 38, Perry Hall 23
Edmondson-Westside 18, Digital Harbor 0
Elkton 43, Bohemia Manor 0
Fallston 29, Winters Mill 28
Fort Hill 56, Mountain Ridge 7
Frederick 51, Silver Oak Academy 18
Frederick Douglass 30, Old Mill 0
Friendly 42, Central 0
Glen Burnie 17, Harwood Southern 7
Hammond 34, Oakland Mills 21
Hancock 30, Massanutten Military, Va. 16
Harford Tech 31, Patuxent 21
Howard 19, Reservoir 14
Huntingtown 45, Thomas Stone 6
John F. Kennedy 16, Northwood 12
Kent Island 41, Surrattsville 13
Kenwood 28, North East 6
Lackey 21, Allegany 7
Lansdowne 14, Sparrows Point 13
Linganore 35, Liberty 7
Loch Raven 28, Joppatowne 22
Loyola 37, Georgetown Prep 27
Magruder 27, Bethesda 0
Manchester Valley 21, Williamsport 9
McDonogh School 38, Berks Catholic, Pa. 7
Meade 28, Annapolis 20
Middletown 49, Thomas Johnson 0
Milford Mill 14, New Town 12
Montgomery Blair 35, Springbrook 14
North Caroline 7, Parkside 6
North County 13, Severna Park 6
North Point 55, Arundel 32
Northeast – AA 41, Mt. Hebron 14
Northern – Cal 20, Sussex Technical, Del. 17
Northern Garrett 22, Brunswick 12
Northwest – Mtg 40, Walt Whitman 13
Oakdale 33, Wilde Lake 20
Oakland Southern 19, Smithsburg 13
Owings Mills 18, Eastern Tech 14
Paint Branch 20, Albert Einstein 0
Pallotti 31, John Carroll 7
Parkville 28, Aberdeen 14
Pasadena Chesapeake 41, Largo 14
Patapsco 44, Western STES 6
Patterson Mill 33, Pikesville 32
Perryville 7, Havre de Grace 6
Potomac 30, Broadneck 27
Quince Orchard 56, Wootton 0
Richard Montgomery 27, Gaithersburg 6
Rising Sun 42, Cambridge/SD 28
River Hill 33, Atholton 8
Rockville def. Damascus, forfeit
Severn 35, Boys Latin 3
Sherwood 35, Wheaton 0
South River 42, Westminster 20
St. Charles 14, Gwynn Park 13
St. Frances 64, American Collegiate, Fla. 0
St. John’s Catholic Prep 25, Paul Public, D.C. 6
Suitland 46, Parkdale 6
Sussex Central, Del. 34, La Plata 18
Urbana 34, Clarksburg 27
Walkersville 21, Tuscarora 16
Walter Johnson 30, Winston Churchill 8
Watkins Mill 25, Seneca Valley 6
Westlake 14, Fairmont Heights 7
Wicomico 35, Queen Annes County 13
Wise 41, Eleanor Roosevelt 0
Woodlawn 14, Long Reach 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
C. Milton Wright vs. South Carroll, ccd.
