The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

September 6, 2019 11:21 pm
 
1 min read
PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Curley 47, Annapolis Area Christian 15

Archbishop Spalding 56, Bishop Moore, Fla. 14

Avalon 38, Benedictine, Va. 13

Baltimore Poly 34, Francis Scott Key 31

Blake 35, Poolesville 19

Bowie 51, High Point 0

Calvert 35, Leonardtown 0

Catoctin 43, Boonsboro 36

Catonsville 32, Centennial 7

Chopticon 29, McDonough 14

Col. Richardson 30, Clear Spring 7

Concordia Prep 35, Saint Paul’s Boys 14

Delmar, Del. 35, St. Mary’s 28

Dulaney 32, Randallstown 24

Dundalk 34, Century 14

Edgewood 38, Perry Hall 23

Edmondson-Westside 18, Digital Harbor 0

Elkton 43, Bohemia Manor 0

Fallston 29, Winters Mill 28

Fort Hill 56, Mountain Ridge 7

Frederick 51, Silver Oak Academy 18

Frederick Douglass 30, Old Mill 0

Friendly 42, Central 0

Glen Burnie 17, Harwood Southern 7

Hammond 34, Oakland Mills 21

Hancock 30, Massanutten Military, Va. 16

Harford Tech 31, Patuxent 21

Howard 19, Reservoir 14

Huntingtown 45, Thomas Stone 6

John F. Kennedy 16, Northwood 12

Kent Island 41, Surrattsville 13

Kenwood 28, North East 6

Lackey 21, Allegany 7

Lansdowne 14, Sparrows Point 13

Linganore 35, Liberty 7

Loch Raven 28, Joppatowne 22

Loyola 37, Georgetown Prep 27

Magruder 27, Bethesda 0

Manchester Valley 21, Williamsport 9

McDonogh School 38, Berks Catholic, Pa. 7

Meade 28, Annapolis 20

Middletown 49, Thomas Johnson 0

Milford Mill 14, New Town 12

Montgomery Blair 35, Springbrook 14

North Caroline 7, Parkside 6

North County 13, Severna Park 6

North Point 55, Arundel 32

Northeast – AA 41, Mt. Hebron 14

Northern – Cal 20, Sussex Technical, Del. 17

Northern Garrett 22, Brunswick 12

Northwest – Mtg 40, Walt Whitman 13

Oakdale 33, Wilde Lake 20

Oakland Southern 19, Smithsburg 13

Owings Mills 18, Eastern Tech 14

Paint Branch 20, Albert Einstein 0

Pallotti 31, John Carroll 7

Parkville 28, Aberdeen 14

Pasadena Chesapeake 41, Largo 14

Patapsco 44, Western STES 6

Patterson Mill 33, Pikesville 32

Perryville 7, Havre de Grace 6

Potomac 30, Broadneck 27

Quince Orchard 56, Wootton 0

Richard Montgomery 27, Gaithersburg 6

Rising Sun 42, Cambridge/SD 28

River Hill 33, Atholton 8

Rockville def. Damascus, forfeit

Severn 35, Boys Latin 3

Sherwood 35, Wheaton 0

South River 42, Westminster 20

St. Charles 14, Gwynn Park 13

St. Frances 64, American Collegiate, Fla. 0

St. John’s Catholic Prep 25, Paul Public, D.C. 6

Suitland 46, Parkdale 6

Sussex Central, Del. 34, La Plata 18

Urbana 34, Clarksburg 27

Walkersville 21, Tuscarora 16

Walter Johnson 30, Winston Churchill 8

Watkins Mill 25, Seneca Valley 6

Westlake 14, Fairmont Heights 7

Wicomico 35, Queen Annes County 13

Wise 41, Eleanor Roosevelt 0

Woodlawn 14, Long Reach 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

C. Milton Wright vs. South Carroll, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

