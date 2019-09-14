Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 56, Springbrook 32

Annapolis 33, Glen Burnie 6

Archbishop Curley 45, Severn 7

Archbishop Spalding 43, Bullis 29

Arundel 27, Severna Park 16

Bel Air 56, South Carroll 16

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 60, Hancock 0

Blake 22, Sherwood 21

Boonsboro 28, Allegany 27

Bowie 13, Hyattsville Northwestern 12

Brunswick 50, Clear Spring 21

Calvert Hall College 40, Riverdale Baptist 0

Cambridge/SD 47, Silver Oak Academy 12

Carver Vo-Tech 20, Forest Park 8

Catoctin 44, Mountain Ridge 0

Catonsville 25, Hammond 14

Century 62, Poolesville 24

Clarksburg 43, Bethesda 12

Col. Richardson 44, Snow Hill 8

Concordia Prep 13, Dundalk 0

Crossland 40, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 8

Dematha 33, Avalon 0

Easton 31, Kent Island 17

Edmondson-Westside 32, Patterson 14

Elkton 42, Edgewood 8

Fort Hill 49, Morgantown, W.Va. 23

Francis Scott Key 43, Centennial 6

Friendly 28, Largo 24

Glenelg 29, Smyrna, Del. 26

Harford Tech 33, Aberdeen 12

Havre de Grace 21, C. Milton Wright 13

Huntingtown 40, Patuxent 0

John Carroll 28, Boys Latin 7

Kenwood 46, Perry Hall 0

La Plata 22, Great Mills 12

Lackey 34, Chopticon 7

Landon 14, Dunbar, D.C. 8

Linganore 31, Westminster 0

Loch Raven 35, Green Street Academy 30

Long Reach 13, Reservoir 0

Loyola 48, Dulaney 24

Magruder 21, Seneca Valley 20

Manchester Valley 21, North Hagerstown 20

Marriotts Ridge 7, Wilde Lake 0

Maryland School for the Deaf 52, Central Maryland Christian 0

McDonogh School 38, Franklin 3

Mergenthaler 44, Baltimore Poly 0

Milford Mill 35, Hereford 13

Montgomery Blair 20, Watkins Mill 13

Moorefield, W.Va. 28, Oakland Southern 6

New Town 42, Owings Mills 8

North Caroline 20, Wicomico 0

North County 42, Northeast – AA 19

North East 21, Fallston 14

Northern – Cal 30, Calvert 10

Northern Garrett 62, Tucker County, W.Va. 0

Northwest – Mtg 24, Paint Branch 12

Oakdale 49, Frederick 7

Oakland Mills 26, Atholton 12

Old Mill 28, Broadneck 12

Overlea 43, Sparrows Point 3

Pallotti 42, Saint Paul’s Boys 0

Pasadena Chesapeake 15, Randallstown 0

Patapsco 14, Lansdowne 12

Patterson Mill 25, Bohemia Manor 6

Perryville 28, Joppatowne 14

Quince Orchard 21, Damascus 7

Red Lion Christian Academy, Del. 32, St. Andrew’s 6

Reginald Lewis 52, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Richard Montgomery 37, Winston Churchill 0

Rising Sun 24, North Harford 15

River Hill 62, Mt. Hebron 7

Rockville 48, John F. Kennedy 0

South Hagerstown 19, Howard 10

South River 35, Meade 14

St. John Bosco, Calif. 31, Good Counsel 8

Stephen Decatur 31, Queen Annes County 19

Suitland 27, Oxon Hill 25

Sussex Central, Del. 46, Harwood Southern 7

Thomas Stone 38, Leonardtown 13

Tuscarora def. Thomas Johnson, forfeit

Urbana 20, Middletown 13

Walkersville 27, Liberty 7

Walt Whitman 40, Wootton 0

Walter Johnson 37, Gaithersburg 6

Wheaton 28, Northwood 6

Williamsport 28, Smithsburg 7

Winters Mill 10, Pikesville 6

Wise 35, Laurel 0

Woodlawn 73, Western STES 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

