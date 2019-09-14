Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

September 14, 2019 1:14 am
 
2 min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 56, Springbrook 32

Annapolis 33, Glen Burnie 6

Archbishop Curley 45, Severn 7

Advertisement

Archbishop Spalding 43, Bullis 29

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Arundel 27, Severna Park 16

Bel Air 56, South Carroll 16

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 60, Hancock 0

Blake 22, Sherwood 21

Boonsboro 28, Allegany 27

Bowie 13, Hyattsville Northwestern 12

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Brunswick 50, Clear Spring 21

Calvert Hall College 40, Riverdale Baptist 0

Cambridge/SD 47, Silver Oak Academy 12

Carver Vo-Tech 20, Forest Park 8

Catoctin 44, Mountain Ridge 0

Catonsville 25, Hammond 14

Century 62, Poolesville 24

Clarksburg 43, Bethesda 12

Col. Richardson 44, Snow Hill 8

Concordia Prep 13, Dundalk 0

Crossland 40, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 8

Dematha 33, Avalon 0

Easton 31, Kent Island 17

Edmondson-Westside 32, Patterson 14

Elkton 42, Edgewood 8

Fort Hill 49, Morgantown, W.Va. 23

Francis Scott Key 43, Centennial 6

Friendly 28, Largo 24

Glenelg 29, Smyrna, Del. 26

Harford Tech 33, Aberdeen 12

Havre de Grace 21, C. Milton Wright 13

Huntingtown 40, Patuxent 0

John Carroll 28, Boys Latin 7

Kenwood 46, Perry Hall 0

La Plata 22, Great Mills 12

Lackey 34, Chopticon 7

Landon 14, Dunbar, D.C. 8

Linganore 31, Westminster 0

Loch Raven 35, Green Street Academy 30

Long Reach 13, Reservoir 0

Loyola 48, Dulaney 24

Magruder 21, Seneca Valley 20

Manchester Valley 21, North Hagerstown 20

Marriotts Ridge 7, Wilde Lake 0

Maryland School for the Deaf 52, Central Maryland Christian 0

McDonogh School 38, Franklin 3

Mergenthaler 44, Baltimore Poly 0

Milford Mill 35, Hereford 13

Montgomery Blair 20, Watkins Mill 13

Moorefield, W.Va. 28, Oakland Southern 6

New Town 42, Owings Mills 8

North Caroline 20, Wicomico 0

North County 42, Northeast – AA 19

North East 21, Fallston 14

Northern – Cal 30, Calvert 10

Northern Garrett 62, Tucker County, W.Va. 0

Northwest – Mtg 24, Paint Branch 12

Oakdale 49, Frederick 7

Oakland Mills 26, Atholton 12

Old Mill 28, Broadneck 12

Overlea 43, Sparrows Point 3

Pallotti 42, Saint Paul’s Boys 0

Pasadena Chesapeake 15, Randallstown 0

Patapsco 14, Lansdowne 12

Patterson Mill 25, Bohemia Manor 6

Perryville 28, Joppatowne 14

Quince Orchard 21, Damascus 7

Red Lion Christian Academy, Del. 32, St. Andrew’s 6

Reginald Lewis 52, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Richard Montgomery 37, Winston Churchill 0

Rising Sun 24, North Harford 15

River Hill 62, Mt. Hebron 7

Rockville 48, John F. Kennedy 0

South Hagerstown 19, Howard 10

South River 35, Meade 14

St. John Bosco, Calif. 31, Good Counsel 8

Stephen Decatur 31, Queen Annes County 19

Suitland 27, Oxon Hill 25

Sussex Central, Del. 46, Harwood Southern 7

Thomas Stone 38, Leonardtown 13

Tuscarora def. Thomas Johnson, forfeit

Urbana 20, Middletown 13

Walkersville 27, Liberty 7

Walt Whitman 40, Wootton 0

Walter Johnson 37, Gaithersburg 6

Wheaton 28, Northwood 6

Williamsport 28, Smithsburg 7

Winters Mill 10, Pikesville 6

Wise 35, Laurel 0

Woodlawn 73, Western STES 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII