Friday’s Scores

Albert Einstein 56, Springbrook 32
Annapolis 33, Glen Burnie 6
Archbishop Curley 45, Severn 7
Archbishop Spalding 43, Bullis 29
Arundel 27, Severna Park 16
Bel Air 56, South Carroll 16
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 60, Hancock 0
Blake 22, Sherwood 21
Boonsboro 28, Allegany 27
Bowie 13, Hyattsville Northwestern 12
Brunswick 50, Clear Spring 21
Calvert Hall College 40, Riverdale Baptist 0
Cambridge/SD 47, Silver Oak Academy 12
Carver Vo-Tech 20, Forest Park 8
Catoctin 44, Mountain Ridge 0
Catonsville 25, Hammond 14
Century 62, Poolesville 24
Clarksburg 43, Bethesda 12
Col. Richardson 44, Snow Hill 8
Concordia Prep 13, Dundalk 0
Crossland 40, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 8
Dematha 33, Avalon 0
Easton 31, Kent Island 17
Edmondson-Westside 32, Patterson 14
Elkton 42, Edgewood 8
Fort Hill 49, Morgantown, W.Va. 23
Francis Scott Key 43, Centennial 6
Friendly 28, Largo 24
Glenelg 29, Smyrna, Del. 26
Harford Tech 33, Aberdeen 12
Havre de Grace 21, C. Milton Wright 13
Huntingtown 40, Patuxent 0
John Carroll 28, Boys Latin 7
Kenwood 46, Perry Hall 0
La Plata 22, Great Mills 12
Lackey 34, Chopticon 7
Landon 14, Dunbar, D.C. 8
Linganore 31, Westminster 0
Loch Raven 35, Green Street Academy 30
Long Reach 13, Reservoir 0
Loyola 48, Dulaney 24
Magruder 21, Seneca Valley 20
Manchester Valley 21, North Hagerstown 20
Marriotts Ridge 7, Wilde Lake 0
Maryland School for the Deaf 52, Central Maryland Christian 0
McDonogh School 38, Franklin 3
Mergenthaler 44, Baltimore Poly 0
Milford Mill 35, Hereford 13
Montgomery Blair 20, Watkins Mill 13
Moorefield, W.Va. 28, Oakland Southern 6
New Town 42, Owings Mills 8
North Caroline 20, Wicomico 0
North County 42, Northeast – AA 19
North East 21, Fallston 14
Northern – Cal 30, Calvert 10
Northern Garrett 62, Tucker County, W.Va. 0
Northwest – Mtg 24, Paint Branch 12
Oakdale 49, Frederick 7
Oakland Mills 26, Atholton 12
Old Mill 28, Broadneck 12
Overlea 43, Sparrows Point 3
Pallotti 42, Saint Paul’s Boys 0
Pasadena Chesapeake 15, Randallstown 0
Patapsco 14, Lansdowne 12
Patterson Mill 25, Bohemia Manor 6
Perryville 28, Joppatowne 14
Quince Orchard 21, Damascus 7
Red Lion Christian Academy, Del. 32, St. Andrew’s 6
Reginald Lewis 52, Benjamin Franklin High School 0
Richard Montgomery 37, Winston Churchill 0
Rising Sun 24, North Harford 15
River Hill 62, Mt. Hebron 7
Rockville 48, John F. Kennedy 0
South Hagerstown 19, Howard 10
South River 35, Meade 14
St. John Bosco, Calif. 31, Good Counsel 8
Stephen Decatur 31, Queen Annes County 19
Suitland 27, Oxon Hill 25
Sussex Central, Del. 46, Harwood Southern 7
Thomas Stone 38, Leonardtown 13
Tuscarora def. Thomas Johnson, forfeit
Urbana 20, Middletown 13
Walkersville 27, Liberty 7
Walt Whitman 40, Wootton 0
Walter Johnson 37, Gaithersburg 6
Wheaton 28, Northwood 6
Williamsport 28, Smithsburg 7
Winters Mill 10, Pikesville 6
Wise 35, Laurel 0
Woodlawn 73, Western STES 0
