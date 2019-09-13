Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Amelia County 46, TJ-Richmond 40
Atlee 35, Mills Godwin 7
Auburn 28, Floyd County 21
Bassett 23, William Byrd 12
Battlefield 16, Potomac Falls 12
Benedictine 45, Fork Union Prep 31
Blacksburg 38, Amherst County 18
Brentsville 21, Kettle Run 20
Broad Run 58, Dominion 0
Broadwater Academy 30, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 7
Brunswick 54, Charles City County High School 0
Buffalo Gap 71, Bath County 20
Buford, Ga. 33, Life Christian 22
C.D. Hylton 14, Gar-Field 7
Central of Lunenburg 44, Bluestone 6
Chancellor 43, Hanover 14
Chantilly 42, Osbourn Park 6
Chatham 30, Tunstall 26
Christiansburg 48, Patrick County 14
Churchland 10, Prince George 7
Clarke County 26, William Monroe 7
Clover Hill 29, Midlothian 13
Collegiate-Richmond 41, Catholic 33
Colonial Beach 32, Franklin 24
Cosby 21, James River-Midlothian 0
Deep Creek 56, Woodrow Wilson 10
Deep Run 35, Henrico 24
Douglas Freeman 14, Lee-Davis 6
E.C. Glass 34, Franklin County 7
Eastern View 51, Orange County 0
Fluvanna 24, Nelson County 6
Fort Defiance 45, Waynesboro 8
Frank Cox 20, Bayside 7
Freedom (Woodbridge) 30, Colonial Forge 27
Fuqua School 32, Atlantic Shores Christian 31
GW-Danville 50, Jefferson Forest 21
Galax 49, Carroll County 0
George Mason 48, Madison County 6
George Wythe-Wytheville 40, Marion 6
Glenvar 27, Cave Spring 6
Goochland 13, Buckingham County 7, OT
Graham 35, Giles 3
Grassfield 32, Hickory 14
Green Run 12, Kempsville 7
Grundy 36, Lebanon 26
Halifax County 34, Person, N.C. 13
Harrisonburg 31, Charlottesville 21
Heritage-Lynchburg 52, Appomattox 14
Hermitage 21, Thomas Dale 19
Highland Springs 47, Meadowbrook 0
Holston 18, John Battle 13
Honaker 54, Twin Valley 14
Hopewell 46, Norcom 25
Huguenot 16, Lloyd Bird 7
Indian River 33, King’s Fork High School 12
Isle of Wight Academy 10, Nansemond-Suffolk 7, OT
J.I. Burton 56, Lee High 20
James Madison 18, South Lakes 7
James River-Buchanan 6, Parry McCluer 0
James Wood 48, Skyline 14
John Champe 7, Briar Woods 0
John Marshall 40, Armstrong 0
Justice High School 26, Annandale 20
King & Queen 34, Portsmouth Christian 28
Lafayette 84, Grafton 12
Lake Braddock 44, Hayfield 7
Langley 41, James Robinson 40
Liberty Christian 41, R.E. Lee-Staunton 6
Liberty-Bealeton 27, King George 17
Lord Botetourt 20, Bluefield, W.Va. 14
Loudoun Valley 45, Freedom (South Riding) 27
Louisa 28, Massaponax 27
Magna Vista 55, William Fleming 14
Manassas Park 42, Park View-Sterling 18
Manchester 34, Monacan 12
Martinsburg, W.Va. 37, Sherando 0
Mathews 15, Lancaster 14
Maury 49, Lake Taylor 7
Middlesex 27, Chincoteague 0
Millbrook 31, Heritage (Leesburg) 10
Mount Vernon 56, W.T. Woodson 21
Mountain View 35, Potomac 0
Nandua 23, Arcadia 20
Nansemond River 51, Western Branch 12
Narrows 20, Chilhowie 14
New Kent 42, Bruton 0
North Cross 36, Eastern Montgomery 0
North Stafford 33, Dinwiddie 29
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 32, TJ-Alexandria 21
Northside 25, Hidden Valley 22
Norview 34, Granby 13
Nottoway 52, Cumberland 0
Ocean Lakes 9, Landstown 3
Osbourn 31, Colgan 22
Oscar Smith 76, Lakeland 0
Page County 21, Wilson Memorial 7
Park View-South Hill 14, Colonial Heights 6
Patrick Henry-Ashland 21, Glen Allen 6
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Hurley 20
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 26, Albemarle 0
Patriot 31, Woodbridge 28
Petersburg 32, Booker T. Washington 30
Phoebus 53, Kecoughtan 0
Powhatan 46, George Wythe-Richmond 8
Prince Edward County 54, Randolph-Henry 30
Princess Anne 42, First Colonial 0
Pulaski County 49, Abingdon 0
Radford 45, Fort Chiswell 6
Rappahannock 31, West Point 10
Rappahannock County 26, Craig County 12
Ridgeview 41, Central – Wise 20
Riverbend 22, James Monroe 6
Riverheads 52, East Rockingham 6
Riverside 26, Loudoun County 23
Roanoke Catholic 44, Norfolk Christian School 0
Rockbridge County 48, Alleghany 7
Rural Retreat 15, Grayson County 7
Rustburg 54, Altavista 0
Rye Cove 36, Hancock Co., Ky. 34
Salem-Va. Beach 35, Tallwood 0
South County 41, T.C. Williams 13
Spotswood 35, Western Albemarle 0
Spotsylvania 40, Culpeper 13
St. Annes-Belfield 55, Greenbrier Christian 19
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 36, St. John Paul the Great 0
Stafford 35, Courtland 14
Staunton River 17, Liberty-Bedford 7
Stone Bridge 42, Brooke Point 7
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 48, Forest Park 7
Stuarts Draft 50, Covington 0
Sullivan South, Tenn. 42, Gate City 12
Surry County 41, Northampton 36
Tazewell 42, Mount View, W.Va. 18
Tennessee, Tenn. 46, Virginia High 23
The Covenant School 54, Kenston Forest 26
Thomas Walker 14, Castlewood 12
Trinity Episcopal 64, Norfolk Academy 42
Turner Ashby 56, Monticello 25
Tuscarora 13, Woodgrove 12
Twin Springs 48, North Greene, Tenn. 12
Varina 55, Matoaca 13
Warhill 20, Tabb 14
Warren County 27, Independence 24
Washington-Lee 14, Edison 8
West Potomac 41, Oakton 7
West Springfield 48, Lee High 0
West Springfield 48, Lee-Springfield 0
William Campbell 45, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 0
Woodbridge, Del. 44, Rock Ridge 6
Woodside 40, Denbigh 0
Woodstock Central 41, Broadway 0
York def. Poquoson, forfeit
Yorktown 41, Wakefield 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Martinsville vs. Dan River, ppd. to Sep 14th.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.