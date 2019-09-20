Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 34, John F. Kennedy 0

Arcadia, Va. 41, Snow Hill 12

Bel Air 33, Havre de Grace 18

Advertisement

Benjamin Franklin High School 32, Southwestern 0

Boonsboro 21, Brunswick 20

Broadneck 42, Glen Burnie 0

Calvert 28, Westlake 21

Cambridge/SD 30, Col. Richardson 0

Carver Vo-Tech 14, Baltimore Poly 6

Catoctin 45, Frederick 15

City College 28, Forest Park 6

Concordia Prep 26, Severn 13

Damascus 49, Magruder 7

Delmar, Del. 40, Queen Annes County 27

Digital Harbor 20, New Era Academy 14

Dover, Del. 57, Northeast – AA 7

Dunbar 36, Reginald Lewis 6

Easton 49, Stephen Decatur 14

Edmondson-Westside 66, Baltimore Douglass 0

Elkton 45, Aberdeen 14

Fort Hill 49, Hollidaysburg, Pa. 21

Franklin 49, Dundalk 10

Good Counsel 21, Archbishop Spalding 7

Gwynn Park 54, Oakland Southern 7

H.D. Woodson, D.C. 8, Royalty Institute 0

Huntingtown 21, North Point 14

James M. Bennett 40, Nandua, Va. 20

Joppatowne 16, North East 14

Kent Island 44, Kent County 7

La Plata 48, McDonough 8

Lackey 7, St. Charles 6

Lansdowne 16, Baltimore Chesapeake 0

Liberty 34, Century 9

Linganore 28, Middletown 21

Loch Raven 29, Centennial 12

Loyola 40, Howard 28

Maret, D.C. def. Maryland School for the Deaf, forfeit

Marriotts Ridge 16, Long Reach 12

McDonogh School 30, Bullis 21

Milford Mill 27, Eastern Tech 14

Montgomery Blair 15, Wheaton 12

Mountain Ridge 37, Allegany 14

North Caroline 55, Washington 14

North Hagerstown 27, Washington, W.Va. 26

Northern Garrett 33, Clear Spring 0

Oakland Mills 42, Mt. Hebron 0

Pallotti 47, Annapolis Area Christian 0

Parkside 28, Wicomico 13

Parkville 42, Hammond 12

Patterson Mill 41, Rising Sun 21

Patuxent 27, Thomas Stone 26

Perryville 35, Fallston 20

Potomac 53, Largo 24

Quince Orchard 67, Gaithersburg 0

Randallstown 12, Woodlawn 6

Richard Montgomery 34, Clarksburg 13

River Hill 41, Reservoir 13

Rockville 27, Poolesville 0

Severna Park 20, Pasadena Chesapeake 16

Smithsburg 60, Hancock 0

South River 62, Annapolis 22

Springbrook 50, Paint Branch 6

St. Frances 49, Miami Norland, Fla. 0

St. Mary’s 20, Boys Latin 17

St. Mary’s Ryken 51, East Ridge, Fla. 20

Tuscarora 27, South Hagerstown 26

Urbana 49, Glenelg 42, OT

Walkersville 42, Seneca Valley 8

Walter Johnson 47, Walt Whitman 28

Watkins Mill 28, Blake 21

Westminster 31, South Carroll 13

Williamsport 39, Saint James 14

Winston Churchill 15, Wootton 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Meade vs. Old Mill, ppd. to Sep 23rd.

Trinity, W.Va. vs. Maryland School for the Deaf, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.