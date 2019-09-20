Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Albert Einstein 34, John F. Kennedy 0
Arcadia, Va. 41, Snow Hill 12
Bel Air 33, Havre de Grace 18
Benjamin Franklin High School 32, Southwestern 0
Boonsboro 21, Brunswick 20
Broadneck 42, Glen Burnie 0
Calvert 28, Westlake 21
Cambridge/SD 30, Col. Richardson 0
Carver Vo-Tech 14, Baltimore Poly 6
Catoctin 45, Frederick 15
City College 28, Forest Park 6
Concordia Prep 26, Severn 13
Damascus 49, Magruder 7
Delmar, Del. 40, Queen Annes County 27
Digital Harbor 20, New Era Academy 14
Dover, Del. 57, Northeast – AA 7
Dunbar 36, Reginald Lewis 6
Easton 49, Stephen Decatur 14
Edmondson-Westside 66, Baltimore Douglass 0
Elkton 45, Aberdeen 14
Fort Hill 49, Hollidaysburg, Pa. 21
Franklin 49, Dundalk 10
Good Counsel 21, Archbishop Spalding 7
Gwynn Park 54, Oakland Southern 7
H.D. Woodson, D.C. 8, Royalty Institute 0
Huntingtown 21, North Point 14
James M. Bennett 40, Nandua, Va. 20
Joppatowne 16, North East 14
Kent Island 44, Kent County 7
La Plata 48, McDonough 8
Lackey 7, St. Charles 6
Lansdowne 16, Baltimore Chesapeake 0
Liberty 34, Century 9
Linganore 28, Middletown 21
Loch Raven 29, Centennial 12
Loyola 40, Howard 28
Maret, D.C. def. Maryland School for the Deaf, forfeit
Marriotts Ridge 16, Long Reach 12
McDonogh School 30, Bullis 21
Milford Mill 27, Eastern Tech 14
Montgomery Blair 15, Wheaton 12
Mountain Ridge 37, Allegany 14
North Caroline 55, Washington 14
North Hagerstown 27, Washington, W.Va. 26
Northern Garrett 33, Clear Spring 0
Oakland Mills 42, Mt. Hebron 0
Pallotti 47, Annapolis Area Christian 0
Parkside 28, Wicomico 13
Parkville 42, Hammond 12
Patterson Mill 41, Rising Sun 21
Patuxent 27, Thomas Stone 26
Perryville 35, Fallston 20
Potomac 53, Largo 24
Quince Orchard 67, Gaithersburg 0
Randallstown 12, Woodlawn 6
Richard Montgomery 34, Clarksburg 13
River Hill 41, Reservoir 13
Rockville 27, Poolesville 0
Severna Park 20, Pasadena Chesapeake 16
Smithsburg 60, Hancock 0
South River 62, Annapolis 22
Springbrook 50, Paint Branch 6
St. Frances 49, Miami Norland, Fla. 0
St. Mary’s 20, Boys Latin 17
St. Mary’s Ryken 51, East Ridge, Fla. 20
Tuscarora 27, South Hagerstown 26
Urbana 49, Glenelg 42, OT
Walkersville 42, Seneca Valley 8
Walter Johnson 47, Walt Whitman 28
Watkins Mill 28, Blake 21
Westminster 31, South Carroll 13
Williamsport 39, Saint James 14
Winston Churchill 15, Wootton 9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Meade vs. Old Mill, ppd. to Sep 23rd.
Trinity, W.Va. vs. Maryland School for the Deaf, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
