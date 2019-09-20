Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

September 20, 2019 10:30 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amelia County 38, Prince Edward County 14

Amherst County 13, Rustburg 12

Atlantic Shores Christian 46, Broadwater Academy 32

Advertisement

Auburn 44, Eastern Montgomery 0

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bassett 28, Dan River 19

Bishop Ireton 49, Park View-Sterling 0

Blacksburg 49, Staunton River 14

Booker T. Washington 66, Armstrong 0

Brentsville 34, Spotsylvania 30

Briar Woods 38, Rock Ridge 8

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Buckingham County 35, Central of Lunenburg 6

Cave Spring 27, Alleghany 20

Central – Wise 28, Virginia High 21

Centreville 17, South Lakes 14

Chancellor 34, Riverbend 21

Chantilly 56, Lee-Springfield 7

Chatham 35, Martinsville 21

Chilhowie 62, Eastside 28

Collegiate-Richmond 27, Flint Hill School 7

Colonial Forge 59, C.D. Hylton 7

Cosby 42, Huguenot 19

Courtland 27, Orange County 21, OT

Covington 21, James River-Buchanan 0

Deep Creek 37, Grassfield 17

Deep Run 17, Patrick Henry-Ashland 14

Douglas Freeman 21, Atlee 14

E.C. Glass 59, Jefferson Forest 21

Eastern View 48, Charlottesville 6

Essex 54, Franklin 12

Fairfax 34, Langley 13

Falls Church 10, Annandale 7

Fauquier 14, Heritage (Leesburg) 13

Fishburne Military 29, Quantico 6

Floyd County 13, Fort Chiswell 6

Fork Union Prep 34, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 31, OT

Fort Defiance 40, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 6

Frank Cox 38, First Colonial 0

Franklin County 40, Magna Vista 26

Fuqua School 43, St. Michael 41

Galax 51, Rural Retreat 14

Gar-Field 16, Osbourn Park 0

George Marshall 36, West Potomac 33

George Mason 36, Manassas Park 0

George Wythe-Wytheville 65, Carroll County 35

Glen Allen 48, Lee-Davis 0

Gloucester 21, Menchville 11

Goochland 55, Cumberland 6

Grayson County 15, West Wilkes, N.C. 14

Grundy 48, East Ridge, Ky. 0

Halifax County 34, Park View-South Hill 14

Harrisonburg 31, Albemarle 13

Heritage-Lynchburg 68, Liberty-Bedford 14

Highland Springs 54, North Stafford 13

Hopewell 35, Henrico 13

Indian River 40, Nansemond River 20

Isle of Wight Academy 27, Hargrave Military 6

J.I. Burton 41, Twin Springs 0

James M. Bennett, Md. 40, Nandua 20

James Robinson 20, Hayfield 13

James Wood 63, Warren County 35

Jamestown 21, Grafton 12

John Champe 35, Potomac Falls 7

Kellam 32, Bayside 24

King & Queen 46, Chincoteague 0

King William 48, Caroline 35

King’s Fork High School 36, Lakeland 6

Lake Taylor 62, Woodrow Wilson 0

Landstown 55, Kempsville 26

Liberty Christian 14, Brookville 7

Lloyd Bird 42, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Lord Botetourt 49, William Campbell 0

Loudoun County 17, Loudoun Valley 7

Luray 48, Page County 27

Manchester 27, Clover Hill 7

Marion 9, John Battle 7

Massaponax 26, Penn Wood, Pa. 23

Matoaca 22, J.R. Tucker 3

Maury 42, Churchland 0

McLean 25, Edison 22

Middlesex 35, Lancaster 0

Millbrook 55, Kettle Run 27

Mills Godwin 17, Hanover 3

Monacan 34, James River-Midlothian 20

Mount Vernon 14, Yorktown 9

Mountain View 55, James Monroe 15

Narrows 20, Giles 8

Nelson County 51, Rappahannock County 7

Nottoway 54, Randolph-Henry 0

Oscar Smith 58, Hickory 6

Patrick County 28, North Stokes, N.C. 14

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 51, Lee High 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, William Fleming 21

Patriot 35, Forest Park 13

Paul VI Catholic High School 35, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 7

Pendleton County, W.Va. 43, Bath County 6

Powhatan 2, Midlothian 0

Princess Anne 29, Ocean Lakes 28

Pulaski County 19, William Byrd 14

R.E. Lee-Staunton 28, Turner Ashby 27, 2OT

Radford 21, Gretna 20, OT

Richlands 31, Abingdon 21

Ridgeview 42, Gate City 7

Riverside 31, Independence 27

Rockbridge County 41, Christiansburg 19

Salem 21, Northside 14

Salem-Va. Beach 42, Green Run 0

Smithfield 9, Norview 3

South County 29, James Madison 7

Southampton 44, Colonial Heights 20

Spotswood 44, Monticello 7

St. Annes-Belfield 36, Southampton Academy 6

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 42, Brooke Point 7

Strasburg 20, Woodstock Central 10

Stuarts Draft 21, Clarke County 7

Sussex Central 44, Colonial Beach 43

TJ-Richmond 67, Greensville County 14

Thomas Walker 54, Rye Cove 12

Tuscarora 35, Musselman, W.Va. 0

Union 37, Graham 35

Va. Episcopal 14, Greenbrier Christian 10

Varina 56, Hermitage 13

W.T. Woodson 20, Oakton 17

Warhill 36, New Kent 6

Washington & Lee 53, Rappahannock 26

West Point 39, Bruton 0

West Springfield 62, T.C. Williams 47

Western Albemarle 42, Waynesboro 6

Western Branch 36, Great Bridge 14

Westfield 40, Lake Braddock 34

William Monroe 54, Madison County 21

Windsor 44, Northampton 28

Woodbridge 23, Battlefield 7

Woodgrove 39, Dominion 7

York 28, Lafayette 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1911: First US airmail flight takes off