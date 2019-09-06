Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Promoted Mike Shirley to director of amateur scouting.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Ramón Laureano from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP J.B. Wendelken Las Vegas.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled OF Austin Riley from Gwinnett (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Austin Barnes from Oklahoma City (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Ricardo Pinto off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). Transferred RHP Trevor Gott to the 60-day IL.

Texas League

FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS — Named Erik Haag chief business development officer.

FOOTBALL National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Tyreek Hill to a three-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT J’Marcus Webb. Placed LB Andrew Van Ginkel on IR.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Brandon Calver to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Jake Gardiner to a four-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed C Joe Thornton to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Randall Leal.

COLLEGE

KANSAS CITY — Signed women’s basketball coach Jacie Hoyt to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

