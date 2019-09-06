Friday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Promoted Mike Shirley to director of amateur scouting.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Taylor Cole from Salt Lake (PCL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Ramón Laureano from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP J.B. Wendelken Las Vegas.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled OF Austin Riley from Gwinnett (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Austin Barnes from Oklahoma City (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from San Antonio (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Ricardo Pinto off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). Transferred RHP Trevor Gott to the 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Sam Selman from Sacramento.
FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS — Named Erik Haag chief business development officer.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHPs Brandon Beachy and Mariel Checo. Placed LHPs Brian Matusz and Darin Downs on the inactive list.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced the resignation of Howard Mudd assistant coach.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Tyreek Hill to a three-year contract extension.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT J’Marcus Webb. Placed LB Andrew Van Ginkel on IR.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed OL James Ferentz. Rreleased C Russell Bodine.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LS Beau Brinkley on a multi-year contract extension.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Brandon Calver to the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Jake Gardiner to a four-year contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed C Joe Thornton to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Randall Leal.
CAL STATE_NORTHRIDGE – Named Sean Denard, Vanitta Kinard, Jake Hurysz and Jacob Yowell assistant track & field coaches.
CLAYTON STATE — Named Adriano Moraes men’s assistant soccer coach.
FLORIDA — Named Chip Howard executive associate athletic director.
KANSAS CITY — Signed women’s basketball coach Jacie Hoyt to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
OLD WESTBURY — Named Krishna Dass women’s volleyball coach and Tom Pennino softball coach.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.