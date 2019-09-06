Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

September 6, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Promoted Mike Shirley to director of amateur scouting.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Taylor Cole from Salt Lake (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Ramón Laureano from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP J.B. Wendelken Las Vegas.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled OF Austin Riley from Gwinnett (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Austin Barnes from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from San Antonio (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Ricardo Pinto off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). Transferred RHP Trevor Gott to the 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Sam Selman from Sacramento.

Texas League

FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS — Named Erik Haag chief business development officer.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHPs Brandon Beachy and Mariel Checo. Placed LHPs Brian Matusz and Darin Downs on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced the resignation of Howard Mudd assistant coach.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Tyreek Hill to a three-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT J’Marcus Webb. Placed LB Andrew Van Ginkel on IR.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed OL James Ferentz. Rreleased C Russell Bodine.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LS Beau Brinkley on a multi-year contract extension.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Brandon Calver to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Jake Gardiner to a four-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed C Joe Thornton to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Randall Leal.

COLLEGE

CAL STATE_NORTHRIDGE – Named Sean Denard, Vanitta Kinard, Jake Hurysz and Jacob Yowell assistant track & field coaches.

CLAYTON STATE — Named Adriano Moraes men’s assistant soccer coach.

FLORIDA — Named Chip Howard executive associate athletic director.

KANSAS CITY — Signed women’s basketball coach Jacie Hoyt to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

OLD WESTBURY — Named Krishna Dass women’s volleyball coach and Tom Pennino softball coach.

