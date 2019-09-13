Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

September 13, 2019 3:16 pm
 
BASEBALL

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP James Karinchak from Columbus (IL). Recalled OF Bradley Zimmer from Columbus.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — C Chris Herrmann rejected outright assignment to Las Vegas (PCL) and was released.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP A.J. Minter on the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Grant Dayton from the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from the 10-day IL.

Atlantic League

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed RHP Taylor Wright.

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Jake Welch.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Nick Brossette from the practice squad. Signed DE Eric Lee to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed S Johnathan Abram on IR. Signed DB Juston Burris.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Ivan Provorov to a six-year contract.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Agreed to terms with F Austin Staats on a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

NYU — Named Jake Rauchbach assistant men’s basketball coach.

N.C. STATE — Approved a two-year contract extension for men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts.

