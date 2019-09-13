Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

September 13, 2019 6:57 pm
 
BASEBALL

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP James Karinchak from Columbus (IL). Recalled OF Bradley Zimmer from Columbus.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned RHP Adonis Rosa outright off the major league roster.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — C Chris Herrmann rejected outright assignment to Las Vegas (PCL) and was released.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Luke Weaver to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed 3B Johan Camargo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday, and LHP A.J. Minter on the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Nick Markakis from the 10-day IL and LHP Grant Dayton from the 60-day IL. Recalled RHPs Bryse Wilson, Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Kyle Crick on the 60-day IL. Claimed LHP Williams Jerez off waivers from San Francisco.

Atlantic League

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed RHP Taylor Wright.

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Jake Welch.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Nick Brossette from the practice squad. Signed DE Eric Lee to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed S Johnathan Abram on IR. Signed DB Juston Burris.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed DL Caleb Brantley and RB Derrius Guice on IR. Signed CB Aaron Colvin. Signed WR Robert Davis from the practice squad and CB Deion Harris to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Ivan Provorov to a six-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Granted D Dustin Byfuglien a leave of absence.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Agreed to terms with F Austin Staats on a three-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE — Announced Joe Mansueto has purchased full ownership of the club.

COLLEGE

NYU — Named Jake Rauchbach assistant men’s basketball coach.

N.C. STATE — Approved a two-year contract extension for men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts.

