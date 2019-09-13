Friday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP James Karinchak from Columbus (IL). Recalled OF Bradley Zimmer from Columbus.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned RHP Adonis Rosa outright off the major league roster.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — C Chris Herrmann rejected outright assignment to Las Vegas (PCL) and was released.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Luke Weaver to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed 3B Johan Camargo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday, and LHP A.J. Minter on the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Nick Markakis from the 10-day IL and LHP Grant Dayton from the 60-day IL. Recalled RHPs Bryse Wilson, Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from the 10-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Kyle Crick on the 60-day IL. Claimed LHP Williams Jerez off waivers from San Francisco.
SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed RHP Taylor Wright.
YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Jake Welch.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Nick Brossette from the practice squad. Signed DE Eric Lee to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed S Johnathan Abram on IR. Signed DB Juston Burris.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed DL Caleb Brantley and RB Derrius Guice on IR. Signed CB Aaron Colvin. Signed WR Robert Davis from the practice squad and CB Deion Harris to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Ivan Provorov to a six-year contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Granted D Dustin Byfuglien a leave of absence.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
SAN DIEGO SEALS — Agreed to terms with F Austin Staats on a three-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
CHICAGO FIRE — Announced Joe Mansueto has purchased full ownership of the club.
NYU — Named Jake Rauchbach assistant men’s basketball coach.
N.C. STATE — Approved a two-year contract extension for men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.