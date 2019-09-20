Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended San Diego Padres RHP Elias Batista, New York Mets C Jan Carlos Osorio and Atlanta Braves C Jose Camacaro 72-games without pay and Toronto Blue Jays RHP Luis Quinones 80-game without pay for violations of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Ty Blach outright to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Dylan Covey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday.

TEXAS RANGERS – Selected the contract of C Tim Federowicz from Nashville (PCL). Transferred OF Joey Gallo to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated RHP Ryan Dull for assignment. Claimed INF Breyvic Valera off waivers from the N.Y. Yankees.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated 2B Addison Russell from the 7-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed manager Don Mattingly to a two-year contract extension and INF Miguel Rojas to a two-year contract.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded RHP Austin Boyle to Kansas City to complete an earlier trade.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Exercised the 2020 options on RHP Alex Ogren and LHP Luis Pollorena.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded RHPs Mitchell Aker and Parker French to Texas to partially complete a previous trade.

Frontier League

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Traded RHP Brendan Feldmann to Long Island (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed G/F Vince Carter.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Promoted Mitch Johnson to assistant coach and Darius Songalia to player development assistant. Named Brandon James vice president of basketball administration and deputy general counsel, Dave Telep director of player personnel, Adam Glessner senior director of basketball intelligence, Phil Cullen director of basketball operations and innovation, Niraj Mulji director of basketball strategy, Nick Repole director of research and development, Landry Fields general manager of Austin (NBAGL) and Tyler Self assistant general manager of Austin and Keon Weise performance informatic scout.

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Traded the returning player rights to C Isaac Humphries to Lakeland for the returning player rights to G Anthony Brown and a 2019 first-round draft pick, and traded Brown to Long Island for the returning player rights to G Tajhere McCall.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE David Njoku on IR. Waived RB Elijah McGuire. Claimed S Juston Burris off waivers from Oakland. Signed CB Robert Jackson from the practice squad and CB Donnie Lewis Jr. to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released OT Tyree St. Louis and RB David Williams from the practice squad. Signed QB Chad Kelly and RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived OL Bryan Witzmann. Claimed DE Taco Charlton off waivers from Dallas.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Antonio Brown. Signed LB Scooby Wright to the practice squad. Released DL Gerri Green from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Trent Taylor on IR. Signed OT Sam Young.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — D Dan Girardi announced his retirement.

DALLAS STARS — Released LW Diego Cuglietta, D Tanner Jago and RW Parker MacKay from amateur tryouts and G Tomas Sholl, Cs Corey Elkins and Anthony Nellis anjd RW Brad McClure from professional tryouts. Loaned G Colton Point, D John Nyberg and Ondrej Vala and RWs Tony Calderone and Josh Melnick to Texas (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Jake Elmer and D Brandon Crawley, Vincent LoVerde and Darren Raddysh to Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Added Jim Slater to the player development department.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

SPECIAL OLYMPICS INTERNATIONAL — Named Tony Wylie regional president and managing director for Special Olympics North America.

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Suspended Irina Khromacheva three months and fined her $3,000 attempting to contrive the outcome of a first round qualifying match at Indian Wells this year, with two months of the ban and the entire fine suspended on the basis of no further breaches.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Suspended men’s basketball F Cordell Pemsl from the team indefinitely.

