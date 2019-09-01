At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB z-Lake Erie 53 42 .558 — Schaumburg 46 49 .484 7 Windy City 42 54 .438 11½ Joliet 40 55 .421 13 Washington 37 58 .389 16 West Division W L Pct. GB z-Evansville 57 38 .600 — Florence 57 39 .594 ½ River City 54 41 .568 3 Southern Illinois 52 43 .547 5 Gateway 38 57 .400 19

___

z-Clinched Division

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 15, Gateway 1, 7 innings

Joliet 2, Lake Erie 1, 10 innings

Southern Illinois 10, Evansville 2

Windy City 17, Florence 1

River City 2, Schaumburg 1

Gateway 6, Washington 4, 7 innings

Sunday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

