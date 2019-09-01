Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

September 1, 2019 10:11 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
z-Lake Erie 54 42 .563
Schaumburg 47 49 .490 7
Windy City 42 54 .438 12
Joliet 40 56 .417 14
Washington 37 59 .385 17
West Division
W L Pct. GB
z-Evansville 57 39 .594
Florence 57 39 .594
River City 54 42 .563 3
Southern Illinois 53 43 .552 4
Gateway 39 57 .406 18

___

z-Clinched Division

___

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 1, River City 0

Lake Erie 4, Joliet 1

Southern Illinois 6, Evansville 5

Gateway 2, Washington 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

