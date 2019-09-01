|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|z-Lake Erie
|54
|42
|.563
|—
|Schaumburg
|47
|49
|.490
|7
|Windy City
|42
|54
|.438
|12
|Joliet
|40
|56
|.417
|14
|Washington
|37
|59
|.385
|17
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|z-Evansville
|57
|39
|.594
|—
|Florence
|57
|39
|.594
|—
|River City
|54
|42
|.563
|3
|Southern Illinois
|53
|43
|.552
|4
|Gateway
|39
|57
|.406
|18
___
z-Clinched Division
___
Schaumburg 1, River City 0
Lake Erie 4, Joliet 1
Southern Illinois 6, Evansville 5
Gateway 2, Washington 1
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
