At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB z-Lake Erie 54 42 .563 — Schaumburg 47 49 .490 7 Windy City 42 54 .438 12 Joliet 40 56 .417 14 Washington 37 59 .385 17 West Division W L Pct. GB z-Evansville 57 39 .594 — Florence 57 39 .594 — River City 54 42 .563 3 Southern Illinois 53 43 .552 4 Gateway 39 57 .406 18

___

z-Clinched Division

___

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 1, River City 0

Lake Erie 4, Joliet 1

Southern Illinois 6, Evansville 5

Gateway 2, Washington 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

