At A Glance All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinal (Best-of-5) River City 3, Evansville 0

Tuesday, Sept. 3: River City 10, Evansville 2

Wednesday, Sept. 4: River City 4 Evansville 3

Friday, Sept. 6: River City 2, Evansville 2

Florence 3, Lake Erie 0

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Florence 4, Lake Erie 2

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Florence 6, Lake Erie 2

Friday, Sept. 6: Florence 1, Lake Erie 0

Championship (Best-of-5) River City 1, Florence 0

Tuesday, Sept. 10: River City 5, Florence 2

Wednesday, Sept. 11: River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13: Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 14: Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 16: River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

