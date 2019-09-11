Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-5)
River City 3, Evansville 0

Tuesday, Sept. 3: River City 10, Evansville 2

Wednesday, Sept. 4: River City 4 Evansville 3

Friday, Sept. 6: River City 2, Evansville 2

Florence 3, Lake Erie 0

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Florence 4, Lake Erie 2

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Florence 6, Lake Erie 2

Friday, Sept. 6: Florence 1, Lake Erie 0

Championship
(Best-of-5)
River City 1, Florence 1

Tuesday, Sept. 10: River City 5, Florence 2

Wednesday, Sept. 11: Florence 6, River City 4

Friday, Sept. 13: Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 16: River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

