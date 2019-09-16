|At A Glance
All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-5)
|River City 3, Evansville 0
Tuesday, Sept. 3: River City 10, Evansville 2
Wednesday, Sept. 4: River City 4 Evansville 3
Friday, Sept. 6: River City 2, Evansville 2
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Florence 4, Lake Erie 2
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Florence 6, Lake Erie 2
Friday, Sept. 6: Florence 1, Lake Erie 0
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|River City 3, Florence 2
Tuesday, Sept. 10: River City 5, Florence 2
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Florence 6, River City 4
Friday, Sept. 13: River City 4, Florence 3
Saturday, Sept. 14: Florence 3, River City 2
Monday, Sept. 16: River City 7, Florence 5
