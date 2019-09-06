Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia approves new $80 million facility for football

September 6, 2019 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has approved an $80 million expansion to its already sprawling football complex.

The 165,000-square-foot operations building will be added to the existing Butts-Mehre athletic center. It will include coaches’ offices, an expansive locker room and players’ lounge, a new sports-medicine facility, a much-larger weight room, and a multi-purpose space to entertain recruits.

The UGA Athletic Association’s board unanimously approved the request by athletic director Greg McGarity at its fall meeting Friday.

This is the third major project for the football program since Kirby Smart took over as coach in 2016. The Bulldogs already constructed a $30.2 million indoor practice facility alongside Butts-Mehre, as well as a $63 million locker room and recruiting lounge at nearby Sanford Stadium.

Advertisement

The latest facility will be built in two phases, the first of which will limit Georgia to one outdoor practice field next season. The entire project is set to be completed in January 2022.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot