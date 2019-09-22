Giants-Buccaneers Stats

|New York
|3
|7
|15
|7—32
|Tampa Bay
|12
|16
|0
|3—31
|First Quarter
TB_Evans 21 pass from Winston (kick failed), 9:47.
NYG_FG Rosas 36, 4:07.
TB_Evans 3 pass from Winston (kick blocked), :21.
NYG_D.Jones 7 run (Rosas kick), 9:58.
TB_FG Gay 47, 7:35.
TB_FG Gay 27, 4:06.
TB_Evans 20 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 1:26.
TB_FG Gay 52, :00.
NYG_Engram 75 pass from D.Jones (S.Shepard pass from D.Jones), 14:48.
NYG_S.Shepard 7 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 8:14.
TB_FG Gay 23, 6:00.
NYG_D.Jones 7 run (Rosas kick), 1:16.
A_55,070.
___
|NYG
|TB
|First downs
|17
|24
|Total Net Yards
|384
|499
|Rushes-yards
|19-72
|32-144
|Passing
|312
|355
|Punt Returns
|1-13
|5-9
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-13
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-36-0
|23-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-24
|4-25
|Punts
|5-48.8
|4-44.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-59
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|26:48
|33:12
___
RUSHING_New York, D.Jones 4-28, S.Shepard 2-21, Gallman 5-13, Barkley 8-10. Tampa Bay, R.Jones 14-80, Barber 13-48, Perriman 1-13, Winston 4-3.
PASSING_New York, D.Jones 23-36-0-336. Tampa Bay, Winston 23-37-1-380.
RECEIVING_New York, S.Shepard 7-100, Engram 6-113, Barkley 4-27, Slayton 3-82, R.Shepard 1-6, Fowler 1-5, Ellison 1-3. Tampa Bay, Evans 8-190, Howard 3-66, Godwin 3-40, Ogunbowale 3-23, Barber 2-7, Brate 2-7, R.Jones 1-41, Perriman 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Gay 34.
