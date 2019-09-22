Listen Live Sports

Giants-Buccaneers Stats

September 22, 2019 7:38 pm
 
New York 3 7 15 7—32
Tampa Bay 12 16 0 3—31
First Quarter

TB_Evans 21 pass from Winston (kick failed), 9:47.

NYG_FG Rosas 36, 4:07.

TB_Evans 3 pass from Winston (kick blocked), :21.

Second Quarter

NYG_D.Jones 7 run (Rosas kick), 9:58.

TB_FG Gay 47, 7:35.

TB_FG Gay 27, 4:06.

TB_Evans 20 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 1:26.

TB_FG Gay 52, :00.

Third Quarter

NYG_Engram 75 pass from D.Jones (S.Shepard pass from D.Jones), 14:48.

NYG_S.Shepard 7 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 8:14.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Gay 23, 6:00.

NYG_D.Jones 7 run (Rosas kick), 1:16.

A_55,070.

___

NYG TB
First downs 17 24
Total Net Yards 384 499
Rushes-yards 19-72 32-144
Passing 312 355
Punt Returns 1-13 5-9
Kickoff Returns 1-22 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-13 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-36-0 23-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-24 4-25
Punts 5-48.8 4-44.8
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-59 4-30
Time of Possession 26:48 33:12

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New York, D.Jones 4-28, S.Shepard 2-21, Gallman 5-13, Barkley 8-10. Tampa Bay, R.Jones 14-80, Barber 13-48, Perriman 1-13, Winston 4-3.

PASSING_New York, D.Jones 23-36-0-336. Tampa Bay, Winston 23-37-1-380.

RECEIVING_New York, S.Shepard 7-100, Engram 6-113, Barkley 4-27, Slayton 3-82, R.Shepard 1-6, Fowler 1-5, Ellison 1-3. Tampa Bay, Evans 8-190, Howard 3-66, Godwin 3-40, Ogunbowale 3-23, Barber 2-7, Brate 2-7, R.Jones 1-41, Perriman 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Gay 34.

