Giants-Cowboys Stats

September 8, 2019 7:40 pm
 
New York 7 0 3 7—17
Dallas 7 14 14 0—35
First Quarter

NYG_Engram 1 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 8:06.

Dal_Jarwin 28 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 3:19.

Second Quarter

Dal_Witten 4 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 10:19.

Dal_Cooper 21 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:13.

Third Quarter

NYG_FG Rosas 28, 10:59.

Dal_Cobb 25 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 9:48.

Dal_Elliott 10 run (Maher kick), 1:14.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Gallman 2 run (Rosas kick), 2:49.

A_90,353.

___

NYG Dal
First downs 25 23
Total Net Yards 470 494
Rushes-yards 17-151 30-89
Passing 319 405
Punt Returns 2-7 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-46 1-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 33-48-0 25-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 0-0
Punts 4-41.5 4-41.3
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-70 6-47
Time of Possession 27:42 32:18

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New York, Barkley 11-120, Gallman 2-17, Manning 1-6, D.Jones 1-5, Penny 2-3. Dallas, Elliott 13-53, Pollard 13-24, Prescott 4-12.

PASSING_New York, Manning 30-44-0-306, D.Jones 3-4-0-17. Dallas, Prescott 25-32-0-405.

RECEIVING_New York, Engram 11-116, S.Shepard 6-42, Fowler 5-40, Barkley 4-19, Latimer 3-74, Gallman 3-24, Ellison 1-8. Dallas, Gallup 7-158, Cooper 6-106, Cobb 4-69, Jarwin 3-39, Witten 3-15, Elliott 1-10, Austin 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

