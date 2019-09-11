Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Girlfriend of Browns DE Smith killed in roadside accident

September 11, 2019 2:39 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith was killed in a roadside accident that happened after his car spun out on the highway.

The team said Petara Cordero, died when she was struck by an oncoming car on I-90 West at around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Cordero was a passenger in Smith’s Lamborghini, which had a tire malfunction and he struck the median wall.

Cordero exited the vehicle and was standing on the road’s shoulder when a car driven by a 47-year-old woman smashed into the passenger side of Smith’s car.

According to a Cleveland police report provided by the Browns, Cordero was transported to Fairview Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said other the driver admitted drinking. No charges have been field and toxicology reports are pending.

Smith was not impaired or injured, police said.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam offered their condolences to Smith, who signed as a free agent with the team last year. He played one season in Cincinnati and three in Jacksonville.

“Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara,” the Haslams said.

“Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time.”

Cleveland’s players were told of the accident during a meeting and coach Freddie Kitchens visited Smith at his home.

Smith and Cordero recently celebrated the birth of a daughter, Haven Harris Smith. He had been excused from the team’s exhibition against Indianapolis last month for the baby’s arrival.

Smith played in Sunday’s season-opening loss to Tennessee. The Browns play at the New York Jets on Monday night.

