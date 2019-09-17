Golden Knights-Avalanche Sums

Vegas 1 1 3—5 Colorado 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Vegas, Zykov 1, 4:08. Penalties_Goulbourne, VGK, (roughing), 5:19; Kolesar, VGK, (interference), 11:52; Condra, COL, (interference), 14:26.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Pirri 1 (Nosek, Tuch), 2:49 (pp). Penalties_Dries, COL, (hooking), 1:41; Pirri, VGK, (holding), 10:36; Lernout, VGK, (hooking), 10:36; ; Dries, COL, (interference), 14:06.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Hague 1 (Pirri, Nosek), 1:23. 4, Vegas, Roy 1 (Leschyshyn, Kolesar), 2:09. 5, Vegas, Pirri 2 (Zykov, Schmidt), 16:04 (pp). Penalties_Merrill, VGK, (holding), 4:58; Beaucage, COL, (high sticking), 15:11.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 10-5-14_29. Colorado 10-11-3_24.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 2 of 5; Colorado 0 of 5.

Goalies_Vegas, Sparks 1-0-0 (24 shots-24 saves). Colorado, Miska 0-0-0 (15-12), Werner 0-1-0 (13-11).

T_2:31.

Referees_Tim Peel, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.

