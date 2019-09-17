Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Golden Knights-Avalanche Sums

September 17, 2019 11:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Vegas 1 1 3—5
Colorado 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Vegas, Zykov 1, 4:08. Penalties_Goulbourne, VGK, (roughing), 5:19; Kolesar, VGK, (interference), 11:52; Condra, COL, (interference), 14:26.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Pirri 1 (Nosek, Tuch), 2:49 (pp). Penalties_Dries, COL, (hooking), 1:41; Pirri, VGK, (holding), 10:36; Lernout, VGK, (hooking), 10:36; ; Dries, COL, (interference), 14:06.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Hague 1 (Pirri, Nosek), 1:23. 4, Vegas, Roy 1 (Leschyshyn, Kolesar), 2:09. 5, Vegas, Pirri 2 (Zykov, Schmidt), 16:04 (pp). Penalties_Merrill, VGK, (holding), 4:58; Beaucage, COL, (high sticking), 15:11.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 10-5-14_29. Colorado 10-11-3_24.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 2 of 5; Colorado 0 of 5.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Goalies_Vegas, Sparks 1-0-0 (24 shots-24 saves). Colorado, Miska 0-0-0 (15-12), Werner 0-1-0 (13-11).

T_2:31.

Referees_Tim Peel, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year