Golden Knights-Kings Sums

|Vegas
|0
|0
|2
|1—3
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_None. Penalties_None.
Second Period_1, Los Angeles, D.Brown (Doughty, Lizotte), 19:15 (pp). Penalties_D.Brown, LA, (interference), 3:33; Hague, VGK, (high sticking), 6:17; Anderson, LA, (hooking), 14:55; Duke, VGK, (delay of game), 18:49.
Third Period_2, Los Angeles, Lizotte (Toffoli, Walker), 7:24. 3, Vegas, McKenzie, 14:06. 4, Vegas, Stone (Engelland, Marchessault), 15:00. Penalties_Schuldt, VGK, (hooking), 1:20; Eakin, VGK, (tripping), 2:43; D.Brown, LA, (interference), 9:50.
Overtime_5, Vegas, Marchessault (Eakin), 1:04. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-10-7-1_27. Los Angeles 11-13-14_38.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; Los Angeles 1 of 4.
Goalies_Vegas, Dansk 0-0-0 (38 shots-36 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 0-0-0 (26-23).
A_10,421 (18,230). T_2:26.
Referees_Kyle Rehman, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Derek Nansen.
