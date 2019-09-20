Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Kings Sums

September 20, 2019 1:42 am
 
Vegas 0 0 2 1—3
Los Angeles 0 1 1 0—2

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Los Angeles, D.Brown (Doughty, Lizotte), 19:15 (pp). Penalties_D.Brown, LA, (interference), 3:33; Hague, VGK, (high sticking), 6:17; Anderson, LA, (hooking), 14:55; Duke, VGK, (delay of game), 18:49.

Third Period_2, Los Angeles, Lizotte (Toffoli, Walker), 7:24. 3, Vegas, McKenzie, 14:06. 4, Vegas, Stone (Engelland, Marchessault), 15:00. Penalties_Schuldt, VGK, (hooking), 1:20; Eakin, VGK, (tripping), 2:43; D.Brown, LA, (interference), 9:50.

Overtime_5, Vegas, Marchessault (Eakin), 1:04. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-10-7-1_27. Los Angeles 11-13-14_38.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; Los Angeles 1 of 4.

Goalies_Vegas, Dansk 0-0-0 (38 shots-36 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 0-0-0 (26-23).

A_10,421 (18,230). T_2:26.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Derek Nansen.

