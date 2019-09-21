Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Sharks Sum

September 21, 2019 11:29 pm
 
Vegas 1 1 1—3
San Jose 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Vegas, Zykov (Pacioretty, Glass), 11:06.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Pacioretty (Smith, Glass), 14:38. 3, San Jose, Suomela (Labanc, Vlasic), 14:55.

Third Period_4, Vegas, Tuch (Schuldt, Pacioretty), 0:58 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Vegas 4-14-11_29. San Jose 11-9-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 1; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 0-0-0 (29 shots-28 saves). San Jose, Jones 0-0-0 (29-26).

A_15,052 (17,562). T_2:23.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Vaughan Rody.

