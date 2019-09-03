Golf Glance

U.S. GOLF ASSOCIATION AND ROYAL AND ANCIENT GOLF CLUB

WALKER CUP

Site: Hoylake, England.

Course: Royal Liverpool GC.

Television: None.

Defending champion: United States.

Last time: The U.S. won 19-7 at Los Angeles Country Club in 2017 for the second-largest margin of victory in Walker Cup history.

Series: U.S. leads 36-9-1.

Notes: Former U.S. Amateur champion Nathaniel Crosby is the U.S. captain. Craig Watson is captain of Britain and Ireland. … This is the second time Royal Liverpool has hosted the Walker Cup. The U.S. won 13½-10½ at Liverpool in 1983. … The format is four foursomes matches and eight singles matches on Saturday, with four foursomes matches and 10 singles matches on Sunday. … U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree and runner-up John Augenstein lead the 10-man U.S. team. British Amateur champion James Sugrue and runner-up Euan Walker lead the Great Britain and Ireland team. … Six players from the 2017 U.S. team will be on the PGA Tour next year. … Stewart Hagestad is playing for the second straight time.

Next time: Seminole GC in 2021.

Online: www.walkercup.org and www.randa.org/en/championships/walkercup

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

PORSCHE EUROPEAN OPEN

Site: Hamburg, Germany.

Course: Green Eagle GC. Yardage: 6,898. Par: 72.

Purse: 2 million euros. Winner’s share: 333,333 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m., 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Richard McEvoy.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Last week: Sebastian Soderberg won the Omega European Masters.

Notes: The field includes three players who were at the Tour Championship in Atlanta two weeks ago — Matt Kuchar, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele. All but Kuchar from that group are European Tour members. … Rory Sabbatini, who represents the Slovak Republic, is in the field. Sabbatini tied for 63rd last week in Switzerland in his first regular European Tour event in three years. … Former U.S. Open champion Michael Campbell is making his first European Tour start in nearly five years. … The tournament dates to 1978 on the European Tour schedule when it was the European Open played at Walton Heath and won by Bobby Wadkins. … Bernhard Langer (1985) and Greg Norman (1986) won the tournament the same year they won majors.

Next week: KLM Open.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

PGA TOUR

Last tournament: Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship for the FedEx Cup.

Next week: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

FedEx Cup champion: Rory McIlroy.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Hannah Green won the Cambia Portland Classic.

Next week: Solheim Cup.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Wes Short Jr. won the Shaw Charity Classic.

Next week: Ally Challenge.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Tom Lewis won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament on Dec. 12-15.

Points winners: Scottie Scheffler.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

___

OTHER TOURS

Mackenzie Tour: Mackenzie Investments Open, Elm Ridge CC (North), Montreal. Defending champion: Blake Olson. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

Asian Tour: Yeangder Tournament Players Championship, Linkou International Golf & CC, Linkou, Taiwan. Defending champion: John Catlin. Online: www.asiantour.com

Japan Golf Tour: Fujisankei Classic, Fujizakura CC, Yamanashi, Japan. Defending champion: Rikuya Hoshino. Online: www.jgto.org

Sunshine Tour: King’s Cup, Royal Swazi Spa CC, Mbabane, Swaziland. Defending champion: Bryandrew Roelofsz. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Challenge Tour: Open de Bretagne, Golf Bluegreen de Plenuef Val Andre, Pleneuf, France. Defending champion: Jack Singh Brar. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Symetra Tour: Garden City Charity Classic, Buffalo Dunes GC, Garden City, Kan. Defending champion: Allyssa Ferrell. Online: www.symetratour.com

Korean LPGA: KG-Edaily Ladies Open, Sunning Point CC, Yongin, South Korea. Defending champion: Seul-gi Jeong. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Golf 5 Ladies Pro Golf Tournament, Golf 5 Country Sunny Field, Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Jiyai Shin. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

