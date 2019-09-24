Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

SAFEWAY OPEN

Site: Napa, Calif.

Course: Silverado Resort and Spa (North). Yardage: 7,166. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday, 5-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $6.6 million. Winner’s share: $1,118,000.

Defending champion: Kevin Tway.

FedEx Cup leader: Sebastian Munoz.

Last week: Sebastian Munoz won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Notes: Joaquin Niemann (Chile) and Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) have won the first two events of the season, the first time players from two South American countries have won in consecutive weeks on tour. … Emiliano Grillo of Argentina won his only PGA Tour event at Silverado in 2015. … Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas are among those making their season debut in the Safeway Open. Mickelson’s management company runs the tournament. He is playing the pro-am with Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry. … Tony Romo has been given a sponsor exemption to the Safeway Open, even though he has a NFL game on CBS for his day job as the lead analyst. … The tournament has been the season opener since the PGA Tour went to a wraparound schedule in the fall of 2013. Now it’s in the third spot on the schedule. … Fred Couples is making a rare start on the PGA Tour. He played last year in the Safeway Open and tied for 41st. … Collin Morikawa played the tournament in 2016 when he was a sophomore at Cal.

Next week: Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

EUROPEAN TOUR

ALFRED DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland.

Courses: Old Course at St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72), Carnousite (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72), Kingsbarns (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72.)

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $5 million. Winner’s share: $833,333.

Defending champion: Lucas Bjerregaard.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Last week: Danny Willett won the BMW PGA Championship.

Notes: Rory McIlroy is making his 11th start in European Tour-sanctioned events this year, including four majors and two World Golf Championships. He has seven top 10s this season on the European Tour. … Tony Finau is playing for the second straight week on the European Tour. … The Dunhill Links dates to 2001 and is similar to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour. … The final round will be played at St. Andrews. … The field features McIlroy, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm from the top 10 in the world ranking … Rahm moved to No. 2 in the Race to Dubai with his runner-up finish at Wentworth. … British Open champion Shane Lowry is in the field. This is his second straight tournament after a five-week break. … McIlroy finished third in the Dunhill Links in his second start as a pro in 2007.

Next week: Spanish Open.

LPGA TOUR

INDY WOMEN IN TECH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Indianapolis.

Course: Brickyard Crossing GC. Yardage: 6,456. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday, 1-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 12:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last tournament: Europe won the Solheim Cup.

Notes: This is the first tournament since Europe won the Solheim Cup. … Each team has nine players in the field. … Lexi Thompson, who failed to win a match at the Solheim Cup, won the tournament in its inaugural year in 2017. … Stacy Lewis, who withdrew from the Solheim Cup with a back injury, is out for the year. … Nelly Korda won the Lacoste French Open by eight shots last week on the Ladies European Tour. … Nelly and Jessica Korda and Lizette Salas are the only U.S. Solheim Cup players not in the field. Europe is missing Celine Boutier, Carlota Ciganda and Suzann Pettersen, who retired after making the winning putt. … The LPGA Tour has one more domestic event in Texas next week before going to Asia for four weeks, returning the week before Thanksgiving for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Next week: Volunteers of America Classic.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Pebble Beach, Calif.

Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,837. Par: 72) and Poppy Hills GC (Yardage: 6,879. Par: 71).

Television: Friday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Defending champion: Ken Tanigawa.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last week: Rocco Mediate won the Sanford International.

Notes: The tournament pairs a PGA Tour Champions player with a junior from The First Tee programs around the country. … Mediate had gone 71 tournaments over three years since his last victory in the Senior PGA Championship. … Jeff Sluman now has made 1,000 starts on the PGA Tour (700) and PGA Tour Champions (300). … Sluman is a three-time winner of the Pure Insurance Championship. He was runner-up at Pebble Beach in the PGA Tour event and the U.S. Open in 1992. … Scott McCarron made two eagles in the final round in South Dakota. It was his seventh time on the PGA Tour Champions that he made two eagles in one round. … Paul Broadhurst became the 13th player to surpass the $1 million mark in earnings this season. … Mark O’Meara is a five-time winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am. … Vijay Singh and Davis Love III are among five players who won at Pebble on the regular tour.

Next tournament: SAS Championship on Oct. 11-13.

OTHER TOURS

Augusta National and Royal & Ancient: Asia Pacific Amateur, Sheshan International GC, Shanghai. Defending champion: Takum Kanaya. Online: www.randa.org

Symetra Tour: IOA Golf Classic, Alaqua CC, Longwood, Fla. Defending champion: Ruixin Liu. Online: www.symetratour.com

PGA of America: PGA Cup, Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa (Fazio Foothills), Austin, Texas. Defending champion: Great Britain & Ireland. Online: www.pga.com

Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour: Panasonic Open, Higashi Hirono GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Rahil Gangjee. Online: www.jgto.org and www.asiantour.com

Challenge Tour: Hopps Open de Provence, Golf International de Pont Royal, Mallemort, France. Defending champion: Romain Langasque. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Brazil Open, Fazenda Boa Vista, Porto Feliz, Brazil. Defending champion: Marcelo Rozo. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf Humewood, Humewood GC, Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Defending champion: Alex Haindl. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Staysure Tour: Austrian Senior Open. Golf Club Murhof, Frohnleiten, Austria. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

Ladies European Tour: Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open, Golf Club de Terramar, Sitges, Spain. Defending champion: Anne Van Dam. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com

Korean LPGA: OK Savings Bank Se Ri Pak Invitational, Elysian Gangchon, Chuncheon, South Korea. Defending champion: A-lim Kim. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Miyagi TV Cup Dunlop Women’s Open, Rifu GC, Miyagi, Japan. Defending champion: Kaori Ohe. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

